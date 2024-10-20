Everything Maryland Coach Michael Locksley Said About Win Over USC Trojans
The unranked USC Trojans will now fall to a 3-4 record following a devastating loss against the Maryland Terrapins, who move to 4-3. The Trojans had the game but lost it late in the fourth quarter. The final score was 29-28.
Following the matchup, Maryland coach Michael Locksley spoke to the media. Locksley began by saying how happy he was for his team and knew they could get the win.
“We came in saying that we were going to be aggressive. We came in saying that we were pushing all of our chips to the middle of the table,” Locksley said about Maryland’s win. “Wins like this have become our expectation.”
The Trojans were the favorites heading into the game. Leading halftime 21-7, the vibes were strong for USC. Scoring seven points in the second half and giving up 22 led to the loss. This is the second week in a row that USC blew a halftime lead.
Locksley spoke about how the Maryland defense held USC to one touchdown in the second half, and how important that was for the Terrapins.
“I thought near the end, when I talk about growing right before your eyes you think about that last fourth down stop. Similar play to where we weren’t in the picture where they caught one to kick the field goal right before the half, to score before the half. Well, this time we were in position to close and disrupt the ball out of there,” Locksley said. “Our defense really gave us the opportunity because they held them to the field goal, got the block, and got us the ball.”
USC's blocked field goal attempt in the game's final two minutes was another major momentum shift for the Terrapins. It kept the score within reach, leading to Maryland being able to drive down the field for a touchdown.
The Terrapins decided to go for two after scoring the touchdown early in the fourth quarter. This made the score 28-22, USC still in the lead. It was a risk, but it worked out in Maryland’s favor, as the two-point conversion was successful.
“We’re playing to win the game against a really good team,” Locksley said. “I told my team that we were pushing the chips in the middle of the table and that we weren’t going to earn it, we were going to go take it. And so, the analytics tell you to go for two, um, but you also have to look at where you are. You look at the momentum of it. We had a good play called. It’s a play that we thought had an opportunity. And we knew that if we got that play, we could win the game in regulation, which is what the plan was and it executed itself out.”
The matchup against USC was one of the most pass-heavy games for the Maryland offense. Locksley explained his logic for passing the ball more against the USC defense.
“They play man coverage 90% of the game. Man coverage adds a guy to the box,” Locksley said. “We got talented running backs. This O-line is starting to come together. But the RPO game and the tags or add-ons allow us to not just let people load up in the box and then all of a sudden we’re getting tackled cause they got more guys, and then you’re saying, oh we, you punted all nine times. Well, that’s the beauty of our system. Is that we have answers if they’re going to play man, then we got to throw the ball.”
With the win over USC, the Maryland Terrapins now have a 4-3 record. The USC Trojans are now coming off of their third loss in a row with a 3-4 record, 1-4 in Big Ten conference play. The next game for the Trojans will be on Oct. 25 against the 4-3 Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
