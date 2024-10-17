USC Trojans Breakout Linebacker Desman Stephens: Eric Gentry Redshirt
During the USC Trojans' 33-30 loss to No. 4 Penn State, USC's defense saw a breakout performance from true freshman linebacker Desman Stephens.
Stephens had to step up and fill a bigger role than usual after Trojans' captain Eric Gentry was ruled out of the game due to concussions. He rose to the occasion in a prime time moment vs. the Nittany Lions and finished the game with an interception and a tackle.
During a media avaiability session on Wedneday, Stephens credited his coaches for giving him an opportunity.
"Coaches just gave me an opportunity to get out there, so I just did my best and did my job," Stephens said.
Stephens' interception came at a big time and led to the Trojans scoring from a field goal. He showed off a bit of the positional versatility he was highly-touted for on the 42 yard return.
"I was obviously on the line, so I knew I had to get out and then got out then saw the QB, saw that ball and I had to attack," Stephens said as he flashed a smirk.
With the injuries and redshirts that the USC linebacker room has sustained, Stephens could be inline for a bigger role as the season progresses. A few days after the Penn State game, Gentry announced on social media that he would be taking a redshirt for the rest of the season due to too many concussions sustained in a short period.
Gentry's season ends with 30 tackles, which is good for being third best on the team currently and he didn't even play against the Nittany Lions. Safe to say, it's a big blow for the Trojans defense.
When talking about Gentry, Stephens showered him with praise.
"His passion and love for the game, it radiates honestly. When he makes a big play on the field, he gets hyped up, he's gonna scream and yell. It brings juice and trying to replicate that and add a new piece to the defense is definitely a role one of us has to take and step up," Stephens said.
With Gentry and senior linebacker Raesjon Davis, who is also taking a redshirt, both not suiting up for the rest of the season, Stephens should see his snaps increase heavily.
Stephens mentioned the upperclassmen's mentorship for getting him ready to play as a true freshman.
"Our older linebackers. Easton (Mascarenas-Arnold), Mason (Cobb), (Eric Gentry), (Raesjon Davis), everybody up there honestly (have been) helping me," Stephens noted. "I would say it's not even a specific group because anytime anyone needs help on our team, we help them."
USC plays at Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. PT on FS1.
