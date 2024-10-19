USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley: 'This Job Is Very Different'
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley is in the midst of his eighth season as a head coach, his third at Southern Cal. He's been coaching since becoming a student assistant in 2003 under legendary coach Mike Leach at Texas Tech.
Despite having over 20 years of experincing coaching at the FBS level, Riley said he's grown tremendously in the past few years since arriving in Los Angeles.
"I think I've grown in a lot of ways, the more situations you're in, the more you learn," Riley noted. "This job is very different, it's one of the most unique jobs in college sports for tremendous reasons, very positive. It is different and having to adapt to that and trying to be the best coach that I can be for USC."
Riley also mentioned the learning curve he's had to experience since coming to USC after spending seven years in Norman, Oklahoma.
"It's certainly been a learning process, I mean no doubt about it," Riley said. "It's been a fun challenge, it's one that invigorates me like it excites me. I love the challenge of it, I love the challenge of trying to build it back."
When Riley left Oklahoma, he owned a 55-10 record in five years and when he ended up at USC, Trojan fans thought the success would instantly carry over. It didn't.
"I knew that there was going to be ups and downs and all that along the way. That is to me part of the fun. You got to believe in what you're doing, you got to believe in what you're building and I very much do," said Riley.
Riley added that coaching is like any other professsion, to find success one must evolve with the times. Something that he has learned after spending many years as an assistant coach and being the head coach at two different premier programs.
"You're always evolving right, I mean you're evolving to a new program, you're evolving to new rules, we're (USC) evolving to a new conference. . . . I try to self-evaluate as much as I can," Riley said. "I lean on a few people on the outside to give me their evaluations of what i'm doing and where I can get better."
The Trojans will be needing every bit of Riley to self-evaulate and learn on the fly as the Trojans currently sit at an relatively abysmal record of 3-3. USC will take on Maryland in College Park as the Trojans will travel across the country to take on the Terrapins on FS1 at 1 p.m.
