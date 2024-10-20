USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley on Loss to Maryland: 'Tough One to Swallow'
The USC Trojans' inability to close out football games in the fourth quarter has become a consistent trend all the season. For the second consecutive week, the Trojans held a 14-lead at halftime and had multiple opportunities close out the game in the second half, but like so many other times this season they were unable.
"It just simply hasn't been enough," said USC coach Lincoln Riley. "Just like last week, I own it. It's my responsibility. I have to get this team to play better at the end of games and I've obviously not done a good enough job of that clearly. It's a tough one to swallow."
USC held a 21-7 halftime lead, but the Maryland Terrapins were able to rally in the second half by going on 22-7 run that was capped off by a Billy Edwards three-yard touchdown run to give them a 29-28 lead with 53 seconds remaining. That score proved to be the game-winner.
The Trojans have now lost all four of its game in the final minute of regulation or in overtime. It is also the fifth time they have blown a 14-point lead in Riley's tenure.
"We've been a good enough team to have a chance to win every game, but we haven't been quite good enough to separate and when you put yourself in these moments you are going to have to make some plays to beat someone, especially on the road," said Riley.
It's a disastrous loss for the program. USC has not been able to play four quarters of complete football and now the Trojans sit a 3-4 with a lot more questions about the future of the program than answers.
After trading punts for almost the entire first quarter, quarterback Miller Moss found his rhythm and got the Trojans offense rolling. He connected with Kyron Hudson for a 22-yard touchdown to five USC an early lead. The Terrapins would respond on the ensuing possession with a scoring drive of their own when quarterback Billy Edwards
From there, it was all the Trojans in the second quarter. Ja'Kobi Lane made an outstanding one-handed catch, that will certainly be played over and over again this weekend to put USC back up on top 14-7.
Following a big punt return from Zachariah Branch, USC engineered a quick scoring just before the half that was capped off by a Woody Marks five-yard touchdown run. They went into the half with a 21-7 lead.
The second half, similar to last week became a different story. Moss was intercepted by Lavain Scruggs who returned 51 yards into USC territory. The redshirt junior signal-caller has now thrown an interception in every single Big Ten game this season. The very next play Edwards hit receiver Tai Felton, who dragged a couple of defenders with the help of his offensive line into the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown and the momentum began shifting towards the Terrapins.
Maryland got the ball back late in the third quarter and immediately marched down into the red zone before Edwards was intercepted by cornerback Jaylin Smith in the end zone. Moss preceded to orchestrate a 10-play, 80-yard drive that was capped off by a Duce Robinson 26-yard touchdown. It was the Arizona native’s fourth receiving touchdown in his last five games.
USC looked to be in control of the game as they regained a 14-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Terrapins kept fighting. Maryland would respond when Roman Hemby broke multiple tackles in the backfield and took it for a 10-yard touchdown. A two-point conversion cut the Trojans and made it 28-22 with a little less than 10 minutes remaining.
Following the two-minute timeout, the Trojans had an opportunity to extend their lead to nine, but Michael Lantz's 41-yard field goal attempt was blocked. Maryland got the ball back with a short field, orchestrated a five-play game-winning drive and handed USC its third consecutive loss.
"The game doesn't care that you've had some real close heartbreaking losses," Riley said. "These weeks are their own weeks or their own nights. It's kind of a strange stretch that we've been in. I don't know, really, that I can compare it to anything that I've experienced in my career. But we've got two choices going forward. And those two choices are pretty obvious."
USC will return to action on a short week on Friday, Oct. 25 when they host Rutgers
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley: 'This Job Is Very Different'
MORE: USC Trojans vs. Maryland Terrapins Prediction: USC Wins First Road Test?
MORE: Unfair Officiating Against USC Trojans? Lincoln Riley Speaks Up
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Shuts Down Miller Moss Starting Quarterback Questions
MORE: Viliami Moala Flips Commitment From 'Dream School' USC Trojans to Oregon Ducks
MORE: USC Trojans Surprising Injury Update: Eric Gentry will Redshirt Due to Concussions
MORE: Caleb Williams' Chicago Bears Flexed To National TV Slot vs. Jayden Daniels' Washington Commanders
MORE: USC Trojans Injury Update: Defensive End Anthony Lucas Out for Season?