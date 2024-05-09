USC Basketball: Former Andy Enfield Commit Chooses Next Team… And It’s Not the Trojans
Former USC men's basketball commit Trent Perry is now signing with the Trojans' biggest rival, UCLA. The four-star recruit out of Harvard-Westlake high school had initially signed his national letter of intent with the USC Trojans last November.
Perry was regarded by many as the Trojans' top freshman recruit for the 2024-2025 season. However, his plans changed once former Trojan head coach Andy Enfield decided to leave the program after over a decade with USC to become SMU's next coach. With Enfield, the coach that recruited Perry, gone, Perry de-committed from USC at the beginning of April. Now just over a month later he signs with the Bruins.
Perry also visited with Virginia after de-committing from USC, but opted to stay local. "What attracted me was that there's a good opportunity to turn things around after this past season, and I want to do that for my hometown," Perry said, via ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi.
"Throughout the process, Cronin expressed how much he wanted me but he also cares about me outside of basketball. That was a big thing," Perry added. "He values me and my game. Whatever he says, he means. He's an honest and straightforward guy. He does not beat around the bush. He is demanding but it comes from a good place and heart."
Perry averaged 18.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game during his senior season at Harvard-Westlake. He was the California Gatorade Player of the Year, led Harvard-Westlake to two state championships, a McDonald's All-American, the Mission League MVP, and the No. 5 point guard in his class.
The 6-foot-4, 175-pound point guard will join Kobe Johnson in switching from the Trojans to the Bruins, although of course Johnson actually played a couple games with the Cardinal and Gold. Johnson spent three seasons with the Trojans from 2021-24, averaging 10.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. He's started 57 out of 64 games over the last two seasons for USC, but will now head across Los Angeles to join Mick Cronin's crew.
