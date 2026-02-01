Biggest Winners and Losers From USC's Bounce-Back Win Over Rutgers

Following another devastating 73-72 road defeat to the Iowa Hawkeyes, the USC Trojans earned a much-needed 78-75 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at the Galen Center on Saturday afternoon.

With the win, not only have the Trojans improved to 16-6 on the season and 5-6 in the Big Ten, but they are also a victory away from last year’s win total in their second season under coach Eric Musselman. USC finished with a 17-18 overall record during the 2024-25 season.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Looking to strengthen their NCAA Tournament chances, USC’s win over Rutgers was a step in the right direction, as they couldn’t afford another loss after falling in three of its last four games. Here are the biggest winners and losers from USC’s win over Rutgers.

Winner: Jacob Cofie and Ezra Ausar

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Dylan Grant (9) shoots the ball against Southern California Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6) and center Gabe Dynes (45) in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the win over Rutgers, the Trojans had multiple players score in double figures, including forwards Jacob Cofie and Ezra Ausar. Throughout the season, Ausar has been known for being an aggressive player who has excelled at earning chances at the free-throw line.

That play style was on full display in Saturday’s win over Rutgers, as Ausar scored 21 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal on 6-of-8 shooting from the field, including going 9-of-11 at the free throw line.

After not scoring in double figures in the previous three games for the Trojans, Cofie stepped up in a major way, recording a double-double, scoring 15 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and one steal on 6-of-11 shooting from the field.

The play of Cofie and Ausar will be critical as the Trojans enter a pivotal month filled with marquee Big Ten matchups, as Musselman's group looks to lead USC to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2022-23 season.

Winner: Chad Baker-Mazara

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Chad Baker-Mazara (4) enters the couert before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As he has done all season, USC guard Chad Baker-Mazara has had a massive impact on the Trojans, earning key wins. In the victory over Rutgers, Baker-Mazara scored 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block, on 7-of-15 shooting from the field.

Baker-Mazara has scored in double figures in all but two games this season for the Trojans, which came against No. 7 Michigan State and Maryland. The continued dominance of Baker-Mazara will be key for the Trojans moving forward, as they look to strengthen their tournament resume.

Loser: USC’s Turnovers

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Chad Baker-Mazara (4) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Tariq Francis (0) reach for the ball in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Throughout the season, turnovers have been an issue for the Trojans in several of their losses. While the Trojans were able to gut out a victory against Rutgers, USC still struggled with turnovers, committing 17 in the win.

With key conference matchups coming up against teams that are in the conversation to make the NCAA Tournament, including the Indiana Hoosiers and Ohio State Buckeyes, the Trojans must eliminate turnovers to come away with wins in both those games.

Loser: USC’s Performance Down the Stretch Against Rutgers

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Ezra Ausar (2) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) reach in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In USC’s win over Rutgers, the Trojans led by as many as 19 points. A late second-half rally led by Scarlet Knights' leading scorer guard Tariq Francis’ 26 points, five assists, and two rebounds, on 10-of-19 shooting, put the Trojans on the brink of losing another heartbreaker.

Baker-Mazara’s steal on the final possession, with Rutgers attempting to force the game to overtime, helped USC survive the Scarlet Knights' comeback. Moving forward into a pivotal Big Ten home game against Indiana, the Trojans must play better down the stretch to win.

The Hoosiers enter Tuesday’s matchup against USC coming off a thrilling 98-97 double overtime win over the Trojans' crosstown rival, the UCLA Bruins. The tipoff between the Trojans and Hoosiers is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT at the Galen Center with the game broadcast on Peacock.

