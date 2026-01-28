Three Bold Predictions For USC Trojans Pivotal Road Game At Iowa

Posting a 15-5 record on the season, the USC Trojans, following a much-needed 73-71 win over the Wisconsin Badgers, will face another road test against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Wednesday night, as they look to boost their NCAA tournament resume.

In addition to Sunday’s win against Wisconsin, USC has earned several key road victories in conference play this season, including wins against Oregon and Minnesota. The Trojans are currently 11th in the Big Ten with a 4-5 conference record.

USC forward Chad Baker-Mazara (4) confers with USC head coach Eric Musselman during the second half of their game Sunday, January 25, 2026 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. USC beat Wisconsin 73-71. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Getting back to .500 in conference play, before the Trojans enter a pivotal month of February, would be massive for the Trojans, as every game will be crucial down the stretch in their chase to reach the NCAA Tournament in Eric Musselman’s second season. Here are three bold predictions for USC’s pivotal road matchup against Iowa.

Chad Baker-Mazara Scores Over 20 Points

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Chad Baker-Mazara (4) reacts against the Northwestern Wildcats in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC guard Chad Baker-Mazara has been a difference-maker for the Trojans this season. His championship experience with the Auburn Tigers has been one of the several contributors to the Trojans' 15-5 start to the season.

Baker-Mazara leads the Trojans in scoring, averaging 19.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. Baker-Mazara has scored 20-plus points in nine of the Trojans 20 games this season, and that trend is likely to continue when USC faces Iowa on Wednesday night.

In USC’s recent road win over Wisconsin, Baker-Mazara scored 29 points, four rebounds, three assists, and one steal on 10-of-22 shooting from the field, including knocking down five three-pointers. Baker-Mazara made key plays down the stretch for the Trojans to help lift USC over Wisconsin. Playing well down the stretch will also be key when USC faces off against Iowa.

USC’s Free Throw Struggles Continue To Improve

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Northwestern Wildcats in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Free-throw struggles have highlighted the Trojans' coming up short in several conference games this season, including the two home losses against the No. 12 Purdue Boilermakers and Northwestern Wildcats.

In both losses, the Trojans shot under 60 percent from the field, including a brutal performance in the 69-64 loss to Purdue, when they shot 5-of-14 from the free-throw line. In the win over Wisconsin, the Trojans shot a respectable 74 percent from the free-throw line.

Look for the Trojans' improved performance at the free-throw line to carry over to the game against the Hawkeyes. In what could be a back-and-forth battle, free throws could decide who wins between USC and Iowa.

Bennett Stirtz Shoots Over 35 Percent From Three

Jan 20, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) controls the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Darren Buchanan Jr. (5) defends during the 2nd half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

After struggling from three-point range in the Hawkeyes' recent 68-62 home win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Jan. 20, Iowa's leading scorer guard Bennett Stirtz looks for a better performance against USC.

In the win over Rutgers, Stirtz led the Hawkeyes in scoring with 20 points, but struggled from three-point range, going 0-of-6. With a week since their last game, look for Stirtz to have a much better performance from beyond the arc and hit multiple three-pointers against the Trojans.

Entering the matchup against the Trojans, Stirtz is averaging 18.3 points, 5.0 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game, including shooting over 41.3 percent from three in home games. The scoring battle between Stirtz and Baker-Mazara will be a key matchup in deciding the game.

