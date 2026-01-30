Three Potential ESPN College GameDay Appearances for USC Trojans

The 2026 Big Ten conference schedule was released, and the USC Trojans will face some big opponents. The USC Trojans were featured on ESPN's College GameDay once this past season, and there are a couple of matchups the show could return for in 2026.

USC Trojans vs. Oregon Ducks

On Sept. 26, the USC Trojans will host the Oregon Ducks. These two programs have a long history of competing as former Pac-12 foes, but a couple of storylines could give the matchup an appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava chose to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to the program for another season. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore made the same decision, and the matchup will feature two possible first-round draft picks.

Maiava led the Big Ten in passing yards (3,711) last season, while Moore had a higher completion percentage (71.8). This could be a matchup that helps determine draft order in 2027, making it an exciting matchup worthy of national attention.

This is a big matchup for the USC Trojans to have in September. It will be their second Big Ten game, following an East Coast trip to Rutgers. Last season, USC’s loss against Oregon was a big reason the Trojans did not make the College Football Playoff.

USC will either suffer a tough loss early in the season or earn a big win that can keep them in the conversation for a playoff appearance. Having the game early does have its benefits, as if USC loses, a strong finish later in the season can still keep them in the playoff conversation.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC Trojans at Penn State Nittany Lions

On Oct. 10, the USC Trojans have a tough road game against the Penn State Nittany Lions. While Penn State is coming off a 7-6 season, the program will have a new head coach with Matt Campbell, and quarterback Rocco Becht leading the offense.

One of the biggest storylines will be the matchup between USC coach Lincoln Riley’s offense versus Penn State’s defense, led by Nittany Lions defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn.

Lynn spent the past two seasons as USC’s defensive coordinator before taking the job with Penn State, his alma mater. Lynn announced his intention to leave USC for Penn State just one day before the Alamo Bowl, in which his absence was felt.

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Aside from Riley's offense versus Lynn's defense, a win on the road against Penn State could be a crucial one for the Trojans and help USC climb in the rankings.

USC Trojans vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

The USC Trojans will host the Ohio State Buckeyes on Oct. 31, likely one of the most challenging matchups of the season. USC will be put to the test, as the Buckeyes have key returning pieces, including quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

If the Trojans play to their potential, this could be a game between two high-ranked teams. USC will have home-field advantage, hosting the Buckeyes for the first time since 2008.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches from the sideline during the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This could be a big matchup not only with playoff stakes, but possibly for a conference championship appearance. With the potential stakes of this game, ESPN’s College GameDay could find itself in Southern California.

If the Trojans can compete to their potential with their roster, they could become one of the top teams in the nation. USC holds the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class and has key returning players, including Maiava. Given USC's schedule, if the Trojans earn a couple of big wins, they could appear on ESPN’s College GameDay multiple times in 2026.

