Three Bold Predictions For USC Basketball vs. Rutgers

Following a crushing 73-72 road loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes, the USC Trojans return to Los Angeles looking to regroup and get back on the right track with a win against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Losers of three of their last four games, the Trojans NCAA Tournament chances have taken a hit, and a win over Rutgers can give USC the much-needed confidence boost they need before entering a pivotal month of February that's filled with several challenging conference matchups.

Jan 13, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Maryland Terrapins in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC enters Saturday’s home matchup against Rutgers with a 15-6 overall record and is 4-6 in Big Ten play. Rutgers posts a 9-12 overall record and is 2-8 in the Big Ten after narrowly upsetting the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans, falling 88-79 in overtime at home.

Ahead of what is a must-win game for the Trojans, here are three bold predictions for USC’s matchup against Rutgers at the Galen Center.

Kam Woods Scores In Double Figures Again

Jan 28, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Kam Woods (13) reaches for the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

While USC fans shouldn’t expect Trojans guard Kam Woods to put up the same sensational 30-plus point performance that he did in the loss to Iowa, the midseason Robert Morris transfer addition looks to build off his breakout game against Rutgers.

In the loss to Iowa, Woods fueled the Trojans' second-half comeback, scoring a career-high 33 points, four steals, three rebounds, and three assists on 12-of-17 shooting from the field. During the Trojans second-half comeback, Woods scored 19 straight points for USC.

With the Trojans lacking depth in the backcourt, the Trojans need Woods to continue to step up as freshman guard Alijah Arenas continues to progress. Entering a must-win game, expect Woods to continue to have an impact offensively for the Trojans and score in double figures.

Rutgers Scores Under 65 points

Jan 27, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Tariq Francis (0) reacts after a basket against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

After putting up a spirited effort against one of the top teams in the Big Ten, Michigan State, building off Tuesday's performance at home by beating USC on the road will be a tough task for the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers enters Los Angeles, averaging 70.1 points per game as a team this season. Performing well offensively on the road, however, has been a struggle this season, as in four of their five games away from Piscataway, the Scarlet Knights have scored less than 70 points. All four games, in which Rutgers scored less than 70 points, were losses.

The one game on the road where Rutgers found success on offense was against the Wisconsin Badgers, which it lost 96-87. To earn their first win on the road against the Trojans, Rutgers guard and team-leading scorer Tariq Francis will be one of the reasons the Scarlet Knights pull off the victory.

In the overtime loss to Michigan State on Tuesday, Francis scored 23 points, three steals, two rebounds, one assist, and a block, on 6-of-17 shooting from the field, while coming off the bench.

USC Beats Rutgers By Double Digits

Jan 28, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Chad Baker-Mazara (4) shoots a three point basket as Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum looks on during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Before their Midwest road trip against Wisconsin and Iowa, USC suffered a brutal 74-68 home loss to the Northwestern Wildcats at the Galen Center. The loss proved to be a crushing blow to the Trojans tournament resume, as before the game against USC, Northwestern hadn’t won a game in Big Ten play.

A loss to Rutgers would have further damaged the Trojans tournament chances, as USC would fall to another bottom team in the Big Ten at home. With so much at stake for USC, expect coach Eric Musselman to have his Trojans group ready to play and win by double digits.

