USC Basketball: Boogie Ellis Visits High-Upside Lottery West Team
Former fifth-year Trojans guard Boogie Ellis, currently on the draft bubble, paid a visit to the San Antonio Spurs recently for a pre-draft workout, per Tom Orsborn of The San Antonio Express-News.
To hear Ellis tell it, the 23-year-old's extra time in college has equipped him to handle adversity at the pro level, should he get a shot there.
"I've been through different situations, a lot of ups and downs, a lot of emotions," Ellis reflected of his NCAA journey. "I have learned so much on and off the court."
"Having that experience and those years under my belt gives me an advantage."
In addition to their Nos. 4 and 8 lottery picks this year, San Antonio also possesses the Nos. 35 and 48 selections in the second round.
Ellis initially joined Memphis, with former All-Star point guard Penny Hardaway serving as his head coach. He transferred to USC. The 6-foot-3 Mission Bay High School product transferred to USC in 2021-22. He was named to a pair of All-Pac-12 teams during his three seasons under Andy Enfield.
Orsborn notes that San Antonio is looking to surround reigning Rookie of the Year and All-Defensive First Team center Victor Wembanyama with more passing and shooting. Ellis fulfills both those needs.
"In college, I shot the ball extremely well and was able to space the floor," Ellis noted. "I can do it all, score at all three levels. So being next to someone like Wembanyama, I would make his life a lot easier."
In 2023-24, Ellis averaged 16.5 points on .427/.418/.720 shooting splits, with that 41.8 percent three point rate arriving on 7.2 triple tries a night. He also averaged 3.5 rebounds, three dimes, and 1.4 steals a night.
