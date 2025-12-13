JuJu Watkins Reveals Her Mindset While Rehabbing ACL Injury

USC Trojans’ women’s basketball star guard JuJu Watkins tore her ACL in March and will not be participating in the 2025-2026 season as she recovers from her ACL. Still, Watkins was selected to the training camp for Team USA to be evaluated for a spot on the team for the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup, and Watkins met with the media and discussed how her rehab process is going.

“I’m just taking it one day at a time. Really enjoying the process. I mean, I would love to be playing, but this is just where I’m at right now, and I’ve accepted that. Just continue to work every day,” Watkins said. “I’ve learned a lot throughout this process, just about myself, about the game.”

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) reacts to the cation Saturday, March 8, 2025, in a semifinals game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a competitor, Watkins would prefer to be on the court, whether it be with Team USA or the Women of Troy. Although it is taking time, Watkins is focusing on her recovery so when she returns to the court, she is at her full potential.

JuJu Watkins' Future With USC Trojans

Jan 12, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Watkins has had a stellar career with the Trojans. Before tearing her ACL in March, Watkins was one of the top players in women’s college basketball, winning the AP Player of the Year, and several other accolades.

Last season, Watkins started in 33 games, averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.8 blocks. She also led the team in scoring and assists. The USC guard finished the season with a 42.6 field goal percentage and a 32.5 field goal percentage.

MORE: USC Fans Will Love What Ed Orgeron Said About Trojans Job

MORE: How Michigan's Fiasco Might Help USC Trojans

MORE: USC Leads For Four-Star Recruit Danny Lang as Ohio State and Oregon Apply Pressure

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

With her success, Watkins is expected to be a top pick in the WNBA Draft once she becomes eligible. She has the potential to return to the Trojans and not only help lead the team, but also showcase how well she recovers from her ACL Tear.

Sep 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) looks on during the first half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers tore her ACL in 2022, sidelining her for the 2022-2023 season with the UConn Huskies. Bueckers ended up returning for two more years, solidifying herself as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Watkins can go a similar route as Bueckers and return for at least one more year. This would be a path where Watkins can ensure she is fully recovered and show the injury is not holding her back as an athlete.

The No. 16 USC Trojans and coach Lindsay Gottlieb are 7-2 to start the season. While the Trojans have several new players starting for the team, the Women of Troy are still putting up a tough fight.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) makes a free throw against the NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Freshman guard Jazzy Davidson is stepping up for the Women of Troy, leading the team with 16.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.3 blocks. With her talent, Davidson joined the Trojans at the perfect time, being without Watkins.

Hopefully for the Women of Troy, Davidson and Watkins can team up together in the 2026-2027 season.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES