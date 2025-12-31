Live Score Updates as USC Trojans Are Without Defensive Coordinator D'Anton Lynn

The No. 16 USC Trojans will close out the 2025 season in San Antonio with a matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Alamo Bowl. Kickoff is slated for 6:00 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on ESPN. USC has an opportunity to finish with double-digit wins for the second time under Lincoln Riley and just their second as a program since 2017.

D’Anton Lynn has left the team after last the Trojans defensive coordinator took the same role with his alma mater, Penn State, yesterday morning, according to 247Sports' Connor Morrissette. Defensive line coach Eric Henderson will call plays defensively.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Safety Christian Pierce, wide receiver Jaden Richardson, offensive lineman Tobias Raymond, defensive linemen Keeshawn Silver and Jide Abasiri will be USC’s team captains.

This will be the sixth all-time meeting between these two programs and the first since the 1998, with the Horned Frogs leading the series 3-2. However, USC coach Lincoln Riley was a perfect 6-0 against TCU when he was the head coach at Oklahoma.

“It's always been a program and a place that I've admired for a long time,” Riley said. “It's been a great run of success that coach Dykes has continued and even taken to another level. So Fort Worth is a tremendous city. It's a great place. Texas as a whole is very just near and dear to me. To be back here at Texas playing to play against that program is is tremendous. It's one I have a lot of respect for, and should be another great battle.”

Riley and TCU head coach Sonny Dykes are very familiar with each other. Dykes was the wide receivers coach at Texas Tech in the early 2000s when Riley joined the program as a walk-on quarterback and then began his coaching career as a student assistant under the late great Mike Leach.

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes walks off the field during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“You kind of saw it early on,” Dykes said. “I think one of the Lincoln strengths is a really good communicator. I think that's what coaching is, teaching, and that's what we do, is we teach young people, and we teach them how to play football and a lot of other stuff. But yeah, he was always good at communicating. He had a really clear sense of how to talk to players and how to be able to make a point with somebody, it was really bright, hard working guy.”

MORE: What TCU Is Saying About USC’s Offense Before Alamo Bowl

MORE: USC Trojans Defensive Back Clarifies Injury Status Ahead Of Alamo Bowl

MORE: USC Trojans Breakout Candidates Following NFL Draft, Transfer Portal Departures

With several opt-outs, headlined by star receivers Makai Lemon, Ja’Kobi Lane, tight end Lake McRee and safety Kamari Ramsey and other players deciding to enter the transfer portal, a number of young players will be able to showcase themselves and build some momentum heading into next season.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava made the decision to bypass the 2026 NFL Draft and return to the school for another year. He will lead the Trojans offense in the bowl game, but how much will we see of five-star freshman Husan Longstreet under center.

With Maiava returning to USC, what does the future hold for the local product with the transfer portal period fast approaching. Longstreet will not return to Los Angeles to hold a clipboard for another season.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) carries the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Does Riley use Longstreet in specific packages to give him a preview of what his role would look like in 2026 or does he play long stretches of the game.

TCU will be without starting quarterback Josh Hoover, who entered the transfer portal and star receiver Jordan Dwyer. They could also be without running back Kevorian Barnes.

Can the Trojans end the 2025 season on a high note?

Recommended Articles