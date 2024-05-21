USC Basketball: Bronny James to Be First Pick in 2024 NBA Draft? Bettors Think So
Former USC Trojans guard Bronny James hopes to be one of the 58 players taken in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft. He decided to put his name in the ring, and in the past few days, he's impressed so many scouts with his play and how he handles himself with the media. There's a great chance that the former Trojan could be a selection next month, but being selected No. 1 overall may be a stretch.
James is projected to be a second-round pick at best, but bettors believe he could be No. 1—or at least they're putting their money on it. According to BetMGM, James is tied for the most bets on the No.1 overall pick in the NBA draft.
As of Monday, 22.5 percent of all bets at BetMGM on the No.1 overall pick of the NBA Draft is on the one-year Trojan.
James is tied for the most bets with Alexandre Sarr, the center from France who is widely considered to go No. 1 overall in next month's draft.
The likelihood of James going No. 1 overall is significantly low. According to BetMGM, he has 200-to-1 odds, compared to Sarr, who has -300 odds.
While bettors seem to like James going No.1 overall, the odds are not in their favor. The most bets at BetMGM for which team will draft James are the Los Angeles Lakers, the team his father is on and will likely remain, LeBron James, at 22.1 percent. Following the Lakers are the Cleveland Cavaliers at 18.3 percent.
The chances of Bronny playing alongside his father are still there, but they are very dim. Although LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul, made it clear to teams that they should not draft Bronny expecting LeBron to follow, there are teams out there hoping LeBron would follow.
Bronny is his own man, and at his point, he'll keep his head down and focus on raising his draft stock.
