USC Hoops: Cavaliers Expected To Move On From Kevin Porter Jr.

The Cleveland Cavaliers plan to trade or release former USC Trojan Kevin Porter Jr., according to multiple reports.

The 2019 first-round pick just rejoined his team on the bench Friday night as he watched the Cavs take down the Knicks. Porter has been away from the team this season due to personal reasons and has yet to suit up.

But everything spiraled out of control that night.

Porter became upset when he noticed his locker was moved to accommodate Taurean Prince, who was recently acquired in the four-team blockbuster that got James Harden to Brooklyn. According to The Athletic, Porter "began yelling and at one point threw food." When GM Koby Altman went into the locker room to confront Porter, he remained “combative with his boss.”

Per the Athletic, Coach J.B. Bickerstaff could hear it all from his office, so when he went to the locker room to investigate, he was “shocked and disgusted” by what he heard. After the incident, Porter was told to clean out his locker and his teammates were told he’d no longer be on the team.

Porter only has $1.7 million remaining on his 1-year deal after the Cavs picked up an option in his contract last month. It was a no-brainer for the Cavs at the time because Porter seemed to be one of the steals of the draft.

Taken 30th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, Porter had an impressive rookie season averaging 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 50 games. The Cavs are budding with young talent and Porter was expected to be a part of the young core going forward. But now Porter has to mend his image and prove he’s a positive in the locker room.

-----

-----

