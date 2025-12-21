Five-Star Forward Makes Recruiting Announcement with USC, Kentucky, Illinois

Five-star forward Christian Collins has reopened his recruitment and the ripple effects are being felt nationally. The five-star out of Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco and the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2026 class told 247Sports that he is officially back on the market after what had been a prolonged pause in his decision.

Collins had previously trimmed his list to Kentucky Wildcats, USC Trojans, and UCLA Bruins, with widespread expectation that a commitment to Kentucky was imminent. That moment never came.

Instead, Collins’ recruitment stalled for roughly four weeks, and the door has now reopened formally following new scholarship offers from Illinois Fighting Illini and Vanderbilt Commodores earlier this week. While his original finalists remain heavily involved, Collins is again entertaining conversations with both old and new suitors. Although a few more schools have entered the fray, the hometown kid seems to be slowly lean towards the school that has been courting since the beginning of his recruiting process.

“I have a great relationship with them as well,” Collins told 247Sports of USC as other schools continue to pursue him. “I’ve known them for a really long time. I think they were my first big offer, if I’m not mistaken.”

The Trojans did indeed set the tone early as one of his first early Division I Power Four conference offers alongside the Arizona State Sun Devils and the California Golden Bears who all approached him back in June of 2024. Collins also has made an official visit to the Galen Center back in late-August ahead of 2025-26 collegiate season.

A Recruitment Reset, Not a Reset of Priorities

Despite the uncertainty, Collins made clear that his long-term goals remain unchanged. With a primary focus on pro development, the school that presents the best chance to put him in NBA lottery-pick discussions will be the program that eventually lands the talented 18-year-old.

“I just felt like it’s what God had planned for me,” Collins said when discussing his process. “I want to make the best decision for me. Going to college, I want to go to the NBA and definitely be one-and-done, so I just have to really sit down and think because I don’t want to rush anything. It’s all a process.”

That mindset tracks with Collins’ on-court trajectory. At St. John Bosco, he has steadily evolved from a high-upside athlete into one of the most complete two-way forwards in the country. During his junior season, Collins averaged 13.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game, impacting games on both ends.

Early returns this season suggest another leap. Through eight games, Collins is posting 25.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game, including a dominant 35-point, 16-rebound performance in the season opener against Mayfair. His improved feel as a playmaking wing, both as a scorer and facilitator, has only intensified national interest.

Kentucky Losing Ground Leaves Hope for USC

As a 6-foot-8, long-armed forward with positional versatility, Collins checks every modern NBA box. But NBA level upside comes high NIL reward which also has played a significant role in Collins falling back from the Wildcats. The combination of NIL value and contract details have become a new vetting mechanism in today's recruiting process and with that comes an emphasized need to weigh all options.

“Heading into the early signing period, a lot of the momentum I was hearing with Christian Collins was with Kentucky,” Rivals Jamie Shaw wrote. “Speaking with sources, it sounds like the conversations, while still ongoing, have stalled a little.”

Shaw added that USC has quietly gained traction, while confidence around Kentucky has cooled. That shift was underscored this week when 247Sports analyst Travis Branham removed his Crystal Ball prediction for Kentucky, an acknowledgment that what once felt inevitable is now anything but.

For USC, Collins represents more than a headline addition. The Trojans already hold commitments from the Ratliff twins, Adonis and Darius, giving Eric Musselman’s 2026 class real structure. Adding Collins would push the group toward top-10 national territory and provide a versatile frontcourt anchor capable of producing immediately. Collins didn’t expect to still be uncommitted at this stage. But as his recruitment resets, the stakes and the spotlight have only grown.