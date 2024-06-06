USC Basketball: Eric Musselman Catches Up with a Former LA Head Coach
New USC head coach Eric Musselman is getting acquainted with the city of Los Angeles. In his first two months, Musselman has made himself at home, spotted at Dodgers games, Angels games, Padres games, and Charger practices. The 59-year-old is making his rounds, and he ran into an old friend on Wednesday.
Musselman posed for a photo with former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham and shared the photo with his followers on Twitter/X.
Musselman will make his debut in Los Angeles this fall, while Ham was relieved of his duties by the Lakers in early May.
Prior to his current role with USC, the 59-year-old coach had a rich and diverse career in the NBA. He began his coaching journey with the Minnesota Timberwolves and went on to work with the Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies, and the Sacramento Kings. Now, he's bringing his wealth of experience to the USC team and adjusting to the unique L.A. lifestyle.
On the other hand, Ham, the former head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, had a different trajectory. He led the Lakers for two seasons before his tenure ended in early May, following a disappointing performance in the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets, where the team failed to advance past the first round.
Both are on different paths at the moment; however, the two coaches appear to have a bond. Musselman will look to take USC to new heights, while Ham may look for a new gig elsewhere.
More USC: Isaiah Collier Selected by Major East Contender in New Mock NBA Draft