USC Trojans Reportedly at Risk of Losing Key Assistant Coach

USC Trojans men's basketball coach Eric Musselman could be losing assistant coach Todd Lee, according to a report from college basketball insider John Rothstein. Per Rothstein, Lee is the top target of Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners for their head coach opening, but a deal is not yet finalized.

Todd Lee's History with Eric Musselman

Lee has worked alongside Musselman since 2023 when Lee joined the Arkansas coaching staff, and he moved to USC when the Trojans hired Musselman in 2024. Before his time with Musselman at Arkansas, Lee was the head coach at his alma mater South Dakota for four seasons.

Nov 27, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; South Dakota Coyotes head coach Todd Lee looks to the bench against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Sources: Cal State Bakersfield is targeting USC’s Todd Lee to be its next head basketball coach.



Nothing is done, but the two sides are now working through details of a deal that would make Lee — the former head coach at South Dakota — the Roadrunners’ next head coach. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 20, 2026

The two coaches were first connected in the CBA, a former men's professional basketball minor league, when Lee was an assistant coach for Musselman on the Rapid City Thrillers from 1992 to 1994. Lee then left Musselman's staff on the Rapid City Thrillers for an assistant coaching job at Cal State Bakersfield.

Now in 2026, Lee is once again departing Musselman's staff for a position at Cal State Bakersfield, but this time it's as the Roadrunners' head coach.

According to Rothstein, the deal between Lee and Cal State Bakersfield has not yet been finalized, but the Lee appears to be the top target for the Roadrunners.

USC Trojans Coaching Staff

If Cal State Bakersfield does hire Lee away from USC, the Trojans will be losing one of their more experienced assistant coaches, but experience is still easy to see on the USC coaching staff. Assistant coaches Earl Boykins, Will Conroy, and Anthony Ruta all bring over a decade of working in basketball.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Galen Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Musselman has a staff that is filled with seasoned coaching veterans, and the Trojans coach has also had success in retaining assistants and maintaining continuity. Losing Lee to a promotion should only attract future assistants looking to build their careers at USC with Musselman.

USC Trojans Basketball Outlook

While USC struggled on the floor during the 2025-26 season and missed the NCAA Tournament, the program dealt with multiple injuries to key contributors like guards Rodney Rice, Amarion Dickerson, and Alijah Arenas. Meanwhile, Trojans transfer guard Chad Baker-Mazara missed some time with a knee injury, but he was making his return before Musselman announced he was no longer with the program.

What the roster will look like for Musselman and company for the start of next season remains to be seen. The transfer portal opens after the national championship on April 7.

Feb 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman and guard Alijah Arenas (0) react against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first half at Galen Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On the recruiting trail, USC recently landed a commitment from five-star power forward recruit Christian Collins, one of the top prospects in the country regardless of position. Collins joins Trojans signees Adonis Ratliff and Darius Ratliff as members of USC's 2026 recruiting class.

If Musselman and the Trojans can continue to attract top talent to USC, the program's chances of returning to and competing in NCAA Tournaments only grows. USC basketball has not played in March Madness for three seasons, and Musselman has yet to reach the tournament with the Trojans.

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