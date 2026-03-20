USC Trojans Reportedly at Risk of Losing Key Assistant Coach
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USC Trojans men's basketball coach Eric Musselman could be losing assistant coach Todd Lee, according to a report from college basketball insider John Rothstein. Per Rothstein, Lee is the top target of Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners for their head coach opening, but a deal is not yet finalized.
Todd Lee's History with Eric Musselman
Lee has worked alongside Musselman since 2023 when Lee joined the Arkansas coaching staff, and he moved to USC when the Trojans hired Musselman in 2024. Before his time with Musselman at Arkansas, Lee was the head coach at his alma mater South Dakota for four seasons.
The two coaches were first connected in the CBA, a former men's professional basketball minor league, when Lee was an assistant coach for Musselman on the Rapid City Thrillers from 1992 to 1994. Lee then left Musselman's staff on the Rapid City Thrillers for an assistant coaching job at Cal State Bakersfield.
Now in 2026, Lee is once again departing Musselman's staff for a position at Cal State Bakersfield, but this time it's as the Roadrunners' head coach.
According to Rothstein, the deal between Lee and Cal State Bakersfield has not yet been finalized, but the Lee appears to be the top target for the Roadrunners.
USC Trojans Coaching Staff
If Cal State Bakersfield does hire Lee away from USC, the Trojans will be losing one of their more experienced assistant coaches, but experience is still easy to see on the USC coaching staff. Assistant coaches Earl Boykins, Will Conroy, and Anthony Ruta all bring over a decade of working in basketball.
Musselman has a staff that is filled with seasoned coaching veterans, and the Trojans coach has also had success in retaining assistants and maintaining continuity. Losing Lee to a promotion should only attract future assistants looking to build their careers at USC with Musselman.
USC Trojans Basketball Outlook
While USC struggled on the floor during the 2025-26 season and missed the NCAA Tournament, the program dealt with multiple injuries to key contributors like guards Rodney Rice, Amarion Dickerson, and Alijah Arenas. Meanwhile, Trojans transfer guard Chad Baker-Mazara missed some time with a knee injury, but he was making his return before Musselman announced he was no longer with the program.
What the roster will look like for Musselman and company for the start of next season remains to be seen. The transfer portal opens after the national championship on April 7.
On the recruiting trail, USC recently landed a commitment from five-star power forward recruit Christian Collins, one of the top prospects in the country regardless of position. Collins joins Trojans signees Adonis Ratliff and Darius Ratliff as members of USC's 2026 recruiting class.
If Musselman and the Trojans can continue to attract top talent to USC, the program's chances of returning to and competing in NCAA Tournaments only grows. USC basketball has not played in March Madness for three seasons, and Musselman has yet to reach the tournament with the Trojans.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.