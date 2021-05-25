Can Evan Mobley Be Selected Top-3 in the 2021 NBA Draft?

The NBA playoffs kicked off this past weekend, which means the 2021 NBA draft lingers in the near future. Former USC hoops star Evan Mobley is deemed as one of the best players to enter his name into the draft.

So where is Mobley being selected in NBC Sports’ most recent mock draft after the regular season ended? Let’s dive in.

NBA writer James Ham has Mobley going No. 3 overall in the 2021 draft to the Orlando Magic.

While some other mock drafts have the Pac-12 player of the year being selected No. 2 overall to the Detroit Pistons, Ham has Detroit picking former Gonzaga star Jalen Suggs.

Ham gave his reasoning on why Mobley would be a great fit in Florida:

“Mobley has an incredible basketball IQ and a high-level skill set. He can shoot from the outside, score over opponents at will with his 7-foot-5 wingspan, and he can put it on the deck and attack the rim with either hand. This is the next evolution of the NBA center. He can man the break, has tremendous court vision and he’s a game-changer on the defensive end.”

Although the Magic have young centers in Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba, the team would shift their focus and priorities to Mobley.

Both Bamba and Carter Jr. are entering their final years of their contracts, and they are set to be restricted free agents in 2022. This means Orlando would be all-in on the former USC baller if he is selected.

The upside for Mobley far outweighs what Orlando has seen out of both centers who have struggled to reach their potential over the last several seasons. After blowing the team up at the NBA trade deadline, and trading the teams best player in Nikola Vucevic, Orlando will be looking for a new star for the future.

Can Mobley be the next 7-footer from USC after Vucevic to make an impact in Orlando? We will have to wait and see how the draft unfolds this summer.

-----

You may also like:

[READ: Two Former USC Trojans Will Face Off NFL WEEK ONE]

[WATCH: Adoree' Jackson Train with Donte Williams at USC]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Austin Grad on Twitter: @AustGrad

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com.