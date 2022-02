How To Watch: USC vs. UCLA

Date: Saturday, February 12

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Galen Center

Location: Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN

Streaming: FuboTV

Team Records: UCLA (17-4), USC (20-4)

Spread: UCLA -2 (-110), USC +2 (-118)*

Money Line: UCLA (-133), USC (+103)*

Over/Under: O 133.5 (-136.5), U 136.5 (-110)*

