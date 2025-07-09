LIVE UPDATES: Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James in NBA Summer League Action vs. Spurs
SAN FRANCISCO- The Los Angeles Lakers and guard Bronny James will finish up the California Classic against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night at Chase Center. This will be the final tune up for the Lakers and the former USC Trojans guard before they get ready to head to Las Vegas for their game against the Dallas Mavericks.
Tip-off against the Spurs is set for 7 p.m. PT on ESPN.
Below Are Live Updates
Lakers, Bronny James With One More Tuneup Before Las Vegas Summer League
The Lakers are facing off against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night. San Antonio lost their California Classic opener on Saturday to the Miami Heat, but bounced back on Sunday to defeat the Golden State Warriors.
Los Angeles has played two games in this year's California Classic in San Francisco, losing to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday and beating the Miami Heat on Sunday. Bronny James did not suit up for Saturday’s game, but was back in action on Sunday for his 2025 Summer League debut.
In 11 minutes vs. the Heat, James had 10 points on 3/7 shooting from the field, 2/5 from three-point range, and 2/2 from the free throw line. Bronny did not play in the second half in the Lakers 103-83 win.
The Lakers had four player besides Bronny score in double figures; Cole Swider with 21 points, Darius Bazley with 16 points, DJ Steward with 14 points, and Sir’Jabari Rice with 13 points.
Lakers Set for Thursday Showdown vs. Dallas Mavericks, Cooper Flagg
Following Tuesday’s contest vs. the Spurs, the Lakers will travel to Las Vegas in preparation for their Thursday game against the Dallas Mavericks. This is a highly anticipated matchup as it will be the first Summer League game for Dallas Mavericks rookie forward Cooper Flagg.
Flagg was selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Mavericks after a sensational freshman season for the Duke Blue Devils.
In addition to Thursday's game against Dallas, the Lakers also have at least three other games scheduled in Las Vegas; July 12 vs. the New Orleans Pelicans, July 14 vs. the Los Angeles Clippers, and July 17 vs. the Boston Celtics. Following these games, the Lakers will then be placed in either the championship bracket or consolation bracket.