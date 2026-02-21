USC Trojans' Latest Injury News Could Shift Momentum vs. Oregon

The USC Trojans men's basketball team are coming off their second straight loss from a harsh 101-65 loss to Illinois, dropping to 18-8 overall and 7-8 in Big Ten play. The Trojans now face the Oregon Ducks in the Galen Center on Saturday, but with a possible curveball in their starting lineup.

Leading up to their matchup with the Ducks, the Trojans have ruled guards Chad Baker-Mazara and Alijah Arenas as game-time decisions.

Chad Baker-Mazara and Alijah Arenas Bring Talent To The Hardwood

USC forward Chad Baker-Mazara (4) confers with USC head coach Eric Musselman during the second half of their game Sunday, January 25, 2026 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. USC beat Wisconsin 73-71. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Baker-Mazara and Arenas have emerged as two star players for USC is both their first seasons in Los Angeles. So far in Baker-Mazara's first season, he's averaging 18.3 points, three assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. As for Arenas, who's debut came late after recovering from a torn meniscus, he's averaging 14.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per games through just eight matchups.

USC's Alijah Arenas (leg) and Chad Baker-Mazara (leg) will both be game-time decisions for Saturday's game against Oregon, per Eric Musselman.



Baker-Mazara has not played since 2/3 and averages 18.3 PPG.



Arenas averages 14.5 PPG. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 20, 2026

Having Arenas in the picture has easily bolstered the Trojans performance, especially paired with a dynamic player like Baker-Mazara. The pairing's conjoined talent proved itself in recent wins over Indiana and Wisconsin. Now, the Trojans are unsure of both player's status, which could be a major disadvantage for the Trojans.

MORE: USC Fans Will Love Makai Lemon's Player Comparison Before the NFL Draft

MORE: What Lincoln Riley Said About New USC Defensive Tackles Coach Skyler Jones

MORE: The Biggest Question USC Faces at Running Back

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Baker-Mazara did not even appear on the bench against the Fighting Illini due to his injury. When coach Eric Musselman was asked about Baker-Mazara's absence, his answer was short and simple.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) reacts against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“He wasn’t available tonight,” Musselman said after the loss. “We’ll take it day-by-day.”

Baker-Mazara's immediate impact since coming to Los Angeles has brought a dual-threat as a offensive and defensive star. Arenas, the five-star freshman from Woodland Hills, California, quickly reminded Trojan fans of his skill, averaging 23 points over the span of three games. Now, the Trojans could potentially be without both of their star players come game time.

USC Trojans NCAA Tournament Hopes Are Slipping Away

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Down to the wire with just five games left on USC's schedule, the Trojans look to make a late push and hopefully clinch an NCAA Tournament spot. However, the reality becomes less and less throughout the season.

Following a 40-point loss to No. 10 Illinois, the Trojans’ odds took a significant hit, now sitting at +150 per FanDuel Sportsbook. While Musselman is only in his second season leading USC, securing an NCAA Tournament bid would be a major opportunity for USC.

This season the Trojans are in a much stronger position to even be considered for a Tournamrnt bid, compared to last season's 16-17 overall and 7-14 Big Ten record. What's also important to note about the Trojans remaining competition is four of them five are not top-25 teams, as No. 9 Nebraska is the only one. However, this does not mean that the Trojans are not dangerously close from slipping out of the tournament bubble.

That said, the Trojans will need both Baker-Mazara and Arenas down the stretch as they look to avoid another missed NCAA Tournament appearance.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Recommended Articles