Bronny James Shows Off With No-Look Pass Los Angeles Lakers Win Vs. Dallas Mavericks
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a crucial 112-97 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The win clinched the Lakers a spot in the NBA playoffs and pushed them one win closer to clinching the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.
Lakers rookie and former USC Trojans guard Bronny James earned two minutes of playing time during Wednesday’s matchup. The game was out of reach for the Mavericks, allowing the rookie guard to return to the court for the first time since being out due to an illness. It was not a big night for James statistically, as he finished the game with just one assist and no points.
That one assist caused a major reaction across social media, as it was a no-look pass. While it was just one, it demonstrated how James’ game has improved throughout the season. To attempt the pass demonstrates his confidence, and that it was a clean assist shows his improvement throughout the season.
James was drafted in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The former Trojan made the pass to fellow rookie forward Dalton Knecht. The Lakers selected Knecht in the first round with the No. 17 overall pick.
While Knecht has earned much more playing time than James in the league, the two have worked well together, and their connection on the court is growing.
“I’m just so proud of him. Seeing his growth as a basketball player and as a person,” James said about Knecht in March. “That’s my guy. We have a good relationship off and on the court, so [I’m] looking forward to seeing him grow.”
James has appeared in 25 games for the Lakers this season, averaging 5.6 minutes and 2.2 points. While the rookie guard has not played often in the NBA, he has demonstrated his improvement on the court. James took advantage of the injuries to the team in March, giving him more minutes to play with the team.
The no-look assist against the Dallas Mavericks demonstrates James’s growth with being a playmaker. In his rookie season in the NBA, James is averaging 0.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists.
One of the reasons that James has developed well in his rookie season is through his time in the G League with the South Bay Lakers. In the G League, James played 11 games, averaging 34.2 minutes and 21.9 points per game.
He finished the season with a field goal percentage average of 44.3 and a three-point percentage of 38.0 per game. As a playmaker, James averaged 5.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds. Defensively, the former Trojan has been developing well as a rookie, averaging 2.0 steals.
The Los Angeles Lakers have punched their ticket to the NBA Playoffs. The Lakers have two more games of the regular season where they will look to secure the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.
While the Lakers are still looking to secure a high seed, now that the team has clinched a playoff berth, James could earn slightly more playing time, as the Lakers want to maintain a healthy roster.
The Lakers have a tough matchup next, facing the Houston Rockets. It will be a home game for the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on April 11 at 7:30 p.m. PT. After the game against the Rockets, the Lakers will close out the regular season on April 13 against the Portland Trail Blazers.