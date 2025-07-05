LIVE UPDATES: Los Angeles Lakers, Bronny James Tip-Off NBA Summer League vs. Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO- The Los Angeles Lakers and Bronny James will get their 2025 NBA Summer League campaign underway on Saturday afternoon in the California Classic against the Golden State Warriors. The former USC Trojans guard is heading into his second season in the NBA.
Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 pm PT on ESPN2.
How will Bronny fare in his first action this summer?
Live Updates Below
Bronny James Gets Second NBA Season Underway
Bronny James was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. As a rookie, Bronny did not see much of the court in the NBA. He appeared in 27 games, averaging 2.3 points per game in 6.7 minutes of action.
As the season progressed, Bronny got more run with the Lakers G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. In 11 games played with South Bay, James averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds , and 5.4 assists.
Lakers Summer League Roster
The Los Angeles Lakers have a summer league roster that consists of nine guards; Bronny James, RJ Davis, DaJuan Gordon, Ty Johnson, Dalton Knecht, Augustas Marciulionis, Sir’Jabari Rice, DJ Steward, and Ethan Taylor.
Dalton Knecht, like Bronny, was selected in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Lakers and is heading into his second season in the NBA.
Additionally, the Lakers also signed the leading scorer in the national from a season ago in former Villanova Wildcats forward, Eric Dixon.
Lakers 2025-2026 Season Outlook
Per usual, the Los Angeles Lakers will have high expectations this season. The Lakers will be led by Luka Doncic and LeBron James and they will look to improve following their early exit in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
The Lakers stunned the basketball world in February when they traded forward Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks for guard Luka Doncic. Doncic is widely considered to be a top five player in the world and is just hitting his athletic prime.
There has been speculation about the future of LeBron James and if he will be a member of the Lakers come the fall. His agent Rich Paul put out a statement last week, hinting that James and the Lakers could be on different timelines when it comes to the urgency to compete for a championship. The now 40-year-old James has no time to waste while the Lakers on the other hand have a 26-year-old Luka Doncic they would like to build around.