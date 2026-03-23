Live Score Updates for USC vs. South Carolina in NCAA Tournament

The USC Trojans will be taking on the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Tip-off between the No. 9 seeded Trojans and No. 1 seeded Gamecocks is scheduled for Monday, March 23 at 5 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Will USC be able to pull off a stunning upset?

Mar 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb speaks with guard Malia Samuels (10) against the Clemson Tigers in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

PREGAME

The USC Trojans enter Monday night’s contest coming off a thrilling 71-67 overtime victory over the No. 8 seeded Clemson Tigers in the first round. USC star guard Jazzy Davidson had a night to remember.

The freshman phenom had 31 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals, and a block in the win. Davidson became just the second women’s college basketball player ever to put up 31 points, six rebounds, and five assists in an NCAA Tournament game as a freshman. The only other player to do it is former Iowa Hawkeyes star guard Caitlin Clark.

Clark was selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever. She is already two-time WNBA All-Star.

Mar 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) shoots against the Clemson Tigers in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

USC enters their game against South Carolina with an overall record of 18-13.

South Carolina has their eyes set on making their sixth straight Final Four. Their overall record so far this season is 32-3. The Gamecocks took care of business in their first round tournament matchup against the No. 16 seeded South Jaguars, winning 103-34.

The Gamecocks are led by sophomore forward Joyce Edwards. Edwards is averaging 19.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game this season. In the win over Southern, Edwards had 27 points with eight rebounds and three assists.

Mar 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Joyce Edwards (8) looks to get around Southern Jaguars guard Zaria Hurston (20) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The odds are stacked against the Trojans to win over the Gamecocks and advance to the Sweet 16. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, USC is a 23.5-point underdog against South Carolina. The Trojans have odds of +3000 to win outright while the Gamecocks are -10000. The current over/under is at 133.5 points.

Not only is South Carolina big favorites to win this game, they are also big favorites to win this region and advance to the Final Four. Their Final Four odds are currently -425. Furthermore, the Gamecocks are among the favorites to win the whole tournament with odds of +750.

The big tournament favorites are the defending national champion UConn Huskies. UConn has odds of -250 to win the whole thing.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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