Shocking Betting Odds for USC Trojans NCAA Tournament Game vs. South Carolina

The No. 9 seed USC Trojans pulled off an upset in their 71-67 win over No. 8 Clemson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It sets up a big showdown on Monday, March 23, against South Carolina, the No. 1 seed in Regional 4. The Trojans will need another big effort to pull off their second upset in a row against a familiar opponent. USC played South Carolina on Nov. 15 and lost 69-52.

According to the latest odds from FanDuel, USC is a massive underdog vs. the Gamecocks. South Carolina opens up as -22.5 point favorites in their second game vs. the Trojans this season.

Massive underdog opportunity for USC

Mar 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb speaks with guard Malia Samuels (10) against the Clemson Tigers in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

USC played teams like UConn, Iowa, Michigan, and South Carolina, so playing the Gamecocks for the second time in a row won't be intimidating for a team who has seen it all.

Playing a competitive schedule in both non-conference and Big Ten play has helped the Trojans get ready for moments like this where they would be matched up against a quality opponent. It's now up to USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb to get her squad to rise to the occasion.

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Breaking down why South Carolina is favored

Mar 8, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley reacts to a call during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Gamecocks are coming into this game as one of the best teams in the country despite falling to Texas in the SEC Championship Game. After earning a No. 1 seed with a 31-3 record, South Carolina came into the NCAA Tournament and knocked off No. 16 Southern 103-34.

It's hard to find a weakness on South Carolina coach Dawn Staley's squad. They have legitimate size, a balanced offensive attack, and a strong defense, all trademarks of Staley's teams throughout the years in Columbia.

In addition to beating the Trojans previously, the Gamecocks proved themselves in the gauntlet that is the SEC. Their only three losses stem from SEC foes Texas and Oklahoma.

Prediction for USC-South Carolina

Mar 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) shoots against the Clemson Tigers in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The momemtum is riding high for the Trojans after using overtime to defeat a talented Clemson team in the first round. Jazzy Davidson is looking like one of the best players in the country after going off for 31 points, six rebounds, and five assists in the win over the Tigers.

However, USC will need a better effort from their bench if they want to have any chance of defeating the Gamecocks. Against Clemson, the Trojans had only two points coming off the bench. They can't afford to have that type of perfomance. Especially against a deep South Carolina team that can turn to multiple players off the bench.

At the end of the day, it's hard to envison the Trojans stopping South Carolina. USC is inexperienced in postseason play compared to the Gamecocks, which also plays a big factor. Even if they did have star player JuJu Watkins, USC would have a tough time getting past South Carolina.

Prediction: South Carolina beats USC

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