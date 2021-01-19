FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

Adjusted Dates Announced for 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

The 2020-2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament will take place in Indianapolis.
Author:
Publish date:

Here's another shake up in college sports. The NCAA has officially announced their new dates for the men's basketball tournament in March.

The tournament will take place in a "bubble like setting" in Indianapolis to keep teams safe and contained from COVID-19. Although the tournament was slated to begin on Tuesday, March 16, the NCAA has pushed the new start date to Thursday, March 18.

The Final Four will remain on Saturday, April 3 and the National Championship game will be held on Monday, April 5. The NCAA decided on delaying these dates to allow for teams to arrive, adjust and clear safety protocols before beginning the competition.

*UPDATED* NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Schedule:

March 18 - First Four 

March 19/20 - First Round

March 21/22 - Second Round 

March 27/28 - Sweet 16 

March 29/30 - Elite 8 

April 3 - Final Four 

April 5 - National Championship

This past summer we saw the NBA host their own version of a "bubble" on the Disney World campus in Orlando, FL. Adam Silver and the NBA league found much success with no positive cases as an end result. Although it was not a popular option for players and staff, the concept definitely worked. 

Players were separated from their friends and family, away from their homes, and socially limited. The same format will take place when college teams head to Indianapolis for a shot a the NCAA National Title.

To add, fan attendance will be highly unlikely, unless you’re a family member. The NCAA said it “is closely monitoring the ongoing pandemic and will continue to work with local officials to determine the feasibility of having fans attend games at any of the venues, though a limited number of family members of each participating team's student-athletes and coaches will be permitted to attend their team's games."

-----

You may also like:

[USC Football Hires New Director Of Recruiting Strategy]

[Trojans Rank at No.19 in NCAA Power 36 Rankings]

[Vols OL Wanya Morris' Announces Transfer Destination]

[WATCH: USC Athletics MLK Day Video]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com.

Screen Shot 2021-01-19 at 1.47.53 PM
Basketball

Adjusted Dates Announced for 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

USATSI_15308990
Football

USC Football Adds Another New Member To Coaching Staff

USATSI_14120705
Basketball

USC Hoops: Cavaliers Expected To Move On From Kevin Porter Jr.

USC_Basketball_No_19_NCAA_Power_36_Ranki-600600c4fb74df5fefe87275_Jan_18_2021_22_22_08
Basketball

USC Hoops: Trojans land at No.19 in NCAA Power 36 Rankings

Screen Shot 2020-11-26 at 10.59.54 AM
Football

Vols OL Wanya Morris' Announces Transfer Destination, Amid Tennessee Chaos

Screen Shot 2020-11-25 at 11.19.44 AM
Basketball

WATCH: USC Athletics MLK Day Video

Screen Shot 2021-01-17 at 6.41.10 PM
Football

Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II, Made BIG TIME Plays For Bucs On Sunday Night

Screen Shot 2021-01-14 at 4.33.06 PM
Football

Matt Leinart Welcomes Robert Stiner To USC