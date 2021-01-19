Adjusted Dates Announced for 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Here's another shake up in college sports. The NCAA has officially announced their new dates for the men's basketball tournament in March.

The tournament will take place in a "bubble like setting" in Indianapolis to keep teams safe and contained from COVID-19. Although the tournament was slated to begin on Tuesday, March 16, the NCAA has pushed the new start date to Thursday, March 18.

The Final Four will remain on Saturday, April 3 and the National Championship game will be held on Monday, April 5. The NCAA decided on delaying these dates to allow for teams to arrive, adjust and clear safety protocols before beginning the competition.

*UPDATED* NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Schedule:

March 18 - First Four

March 19/20 - First Round

March 21/22 - Second Round

March 27/28 - Sweet 16

March 29/30 - Elite 8

April 3 - Final Four

April 5 - National Championship

This past summer we saw the NBA host their own version of a "bubble" on the Disney World campus in Orlando, FL. Adam Silver and the NBA league found much success with no positive cases as an end result. Although it was not a popular option for players and staff, the concept definitely worked.

Players were separated from their friends and family, away from their homes, and socially limited. The same format will take place when college teams head to Indianapolis for a shot a the NCAA National Title.

To add, fan attendance will be highly unlikely, unless you’re a family member. The NCAA said it “is closely monitoring the ongoing pandemic and will continue to work with local officials to determine the feasibility of having fans attend games at any of the venues, though a limited number of family members of each participating team's student-athletes and coaches will be permitted to attend their team's games."

-----

You may also like:

[USC Football Hires New Director Of Recruiting Strategy]

[Trojans Rank at No.19 in NCAA Power 36 Rankings]

[Vols OL Wanya Morris' Announces Transfer Destination]

[WATCH: USC Athletics MLK Day Video]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com.