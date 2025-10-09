Roster Turnover Impacts USC Trojans Basketball in Latest Preseason Rankings
The first national rankings of the college basketball season don’t have much faith in USC’s new look.
In SBNation’s Preseason Top 25, the Trojans landed at No. 33, sitting outside the national spotlight after an offseason defined by massive roster turnover.
With just one returning player from last year’s team, USC coach Eric Musselman had no choice but to rebuild through the transfer portal—bringing in 10 new additions.
That level of change explains why the Trojans were left out of the top-25 in a poll that heavily favors stability and returning experience.
The phrase “roster retention” became the article’s central theme, and no conference embodied it more than the Big Ten, which placed eight teams ahead of USC in the preseason rankings.
Big Ten Depth Dominates the Rankings
At the top of the conference hierarchy sits Purdue, ranked No. 2 nationally and returning five of its top six scorers from last season’s second-weekend team.
The Boilermakers bring back senior point guard Braden Smith (15.8 PPG, 8.7 APG), senior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (20.1 PPG), and senior shooting guard Fletcher Loyer (13.8 PPG)—one of the most experienced and productive trios in the country.
Smith enters the year as a near-consensus Preseason National Player of the Year favorite.
Further down the list, Michigan State earned the No. 23 spot after reaching the Elite Eight last spring.
The Spartans return junior forward Coen Carr, senior center Jaxon Kohler, sophomore guard Jeremy Fears, and senior forward Carson Cooper from that regional-finalist squad while adding senior guard Trey Fort (Samford) to strengthen their perimeter depth.
Florida Atlantic transfer junior forward Kaleb Glenn was expected to play a major role before suffering a torn patellar tendon last month, but even without him, Michigan State projects as one of the nation’s toughest defensive units.
Crosstown rival UCLA also cracked the rankings, reloading around a 23-win core and welcoming senior point guard Donovan Dent (New Mexico) and junior forward Xavier Booker (Michigan State).
If Dent’s playmaking blends efficiently into head coach Mick Cronin’s system, the Bruins could challenge Purdue and Michigan for Big Ten supremacy.
USC’s Total Reset Raises Questions
By contrast, USC enters 2025–26 in full rebuild mode. Musselman’s roster overhaul was unavoidable, but it leaves major chemistry and leadership questions unanswered.
Newcomers include sophomore guard Jacob Cofie (Virginia) and senior forward Chad Baker-Mazara (Auburn), both expected to anchor the Trojans’ revamped rotation early.
Complicating matters, five-star freshman guard Alijah Arenas—the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas—will miss the start of the season due to injury.
His absence adds to the uncertainty surrounding how quickly USC can establish rhythm before diving into Big Ten play.
A Team Built for the Long Game
USC’s No. 33 ranking isn’t a snub—it’s a reflection of how difficult it is to win immediately with a brand-new roster.
Musselman’s track record suggests the Trojans could improve as the season unfolds, but patience will be key.
In a Big Ten defined by continuity, USC stands as the league’s biggest question mark—and perhaps its most intriguing experiment.