USC’s Next Elite Wide Receiver Duo Might Be in Trojans’ Recruiting Class
The USC Trojans have another receiver duo on the way and the blueprint is familiar. When the Trojans land two high-end receivers in the same class, the offense usually levels up. It happened with Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Then with St. Brown and Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London, and now with Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane anchoring 2025.
The next pair positioned to join that lineage arrives in 2026: Trent Mosley and Ethan Feaster, two four star commits producing like future USC headliners.
Mosley Already Looks Like USC’s Next Volume Star
Start with Mosley’s latest statement game at the Rose Bowl. No. 6 Santa Margarita did not just beat No. 2 Centennial in the Southern Section Division 1 title game, it dominated in a 42-7 win. Mosley was the engine from the opening snap. In the first quarter alone, he accounted for 168 yards from scrimmage and both touchdowns as Santa Margarita sprinted to a 14-0 lead.
By the final whistle, his stat line looked like something out of a video game: 10 catches, 299 receiving yards, and four total touchdowns, including scoring plays of 80 and 91 yards through the air plus two more on the ground.
That kind of usage hints at his future role in Los Angeles. Mosley is not just a deep threat or gadget piece. With 48 receptions for 658 yards this season at nearly 14 yards per catch, plus nine rushing touchdowns, he profiles as a true all-purpose weapon who can handle volume, line up all over the formation and still hit explosives.
That is the same combination that once allowed Pittman to stretch the field while St. Brown worked underneath, and later let St. Brown and London punish defenses from different spots. Mosley looks like the next Trojan who can live in that high-usage world.
Feaster Brings the Home Run Element
If Mosley is the do-everything option, Feaster is the sledgehammer. The USC commit turned his latest Texas playoff stage into a personal showcase, scoring four touchdowns in DeSoto’s regional semifinal win over College Park. Feaster caught a season-high 12 passes for 101 yards and three scores, then added a single rush for 67 yards that he housed to cap a 56-34 victory. That line captures his profile in one night. He can handle chain-moving volume, he can win in the red zone and he can flip field position in a single snap.
For the season, Feaster sits at 1,264 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns. He is averaging more than 18 yards per catch and just over 100 yards per game. Those numbers look a lot like the vertical production USC fans remember from Pittman in 2019 or the way Lane is starting to stretch the field in the current offense. Put simply, Feaster is the home run hitter every modern USC passing game seems to feature.
The Next Duo in USC’s Receiver Lineage
The reason Mosley and Feaster matter is not just their individual numbers. It is how they fit the pattern that has defined USC’s best passing attacks over the last decade. At its peak, the Trojans have rarely relied on a single star. Instead, they have leaned on tandems.
Pittman and St. Brown both cleared 1,000 receiving yards in 2019. St. Brown and London carried the shortened 2020 season as a technician plus posession receiver pairing. Lemon and Lane now give Lincoln Riley a similar outside-inside combination that national outlets already label as one of the best receiver duos in college football.
Mosley and Feaster are built to be the next iteration. Mosley has the skill set to live as a high-volume, formation-flexible target who can win short, intermediate and deep. Feaster has the frame and burst to function as the vertical, boundary and red zone problem that tilts coverage.
They will join a USC offense already centered on elite receiver play and a program history that thrives on two-man receiving tandems. If their high school tape is any indication, the Trojans aren’t just adding two more four star receivers to a No. 1 class, they’re pairing the next great USC receiver duo before either one steps on campus.