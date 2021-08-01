NBA Team Signs Tahj Eaddy as UDFA

The former Trojan is headed to the NBA.

Former USC guard Tahj Eaddy is headed to the NBA.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pound athlete did not get selected by any team during the 2021 NBA Draft, but signed as a free agent with the Orlando Magic.

Eaddy transferred to USC for graduate school after the 2019-20 season with one year of eligibility left remaining. He started his basketball career at Southeast Missouri State and Santa Clara before transferring to USC. Last season the Connecticut native averaged 13.6 points with 2.9 assists and 2.8 boards. One of his best performances came against Oregon during USC's Sweet 16 appearance. He finished the game with 20 points on the scoreboard.

Eaddy was a big-time playmaker for the Trojans and a veteran leader for the team. He now joins Orlando's roster alongside Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs and Michigan’s Franz Wagner who were drafted at No. 5 and No. 8 overall. The Magic also drafted Ohio guard Jason Preston in the second round and signed Asbjorn Midtgaard as an undrafted free agent.

