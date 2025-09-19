Three Must-Watch Games on USC Trojans' Basketball Big Ten Conference Schedule

All Trojans

The USC Trojans released their Big Ten conference schedule for the 2025-26 season. The Trojans are looking to take the next step in the second season under coach Eric Musselman, and there are must-see conference games that will define USC's season.

Jan 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
USC Trojans men's basketball released its full Big Ten schedule for the 2025-26 season on Thursday. In its season under coach Eric Musselman, the Trojans finished with a 17-18 overall record and 7-13 in the Big Ten. USC missed the NCAA Tournament last season, but participated in the College Basketball Crown, losing in the second round to Villanova 60-59.

Entering his second season as coach for the Trojans, Musselman is looking to lead USC to a bounce-back season and earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament. To reach that goal, Musselman brought in a top 10 transfer class for the 2025-26 season, including nine total transfers.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) reacts after making a basket against the Florida Gators in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

USC's transfer class is highlighted by guards Chad Baker-Mazara (Auburn), Rodney Rice (Maryland), Amarion Dickerson (Robert Morris), forwards Ezra Ausar (Utah), Jaden Brownell (Samford), Jacob Cofie (Virginia), and former Youngstown State center Gabe Dynes.

The Trojans are hoping that the addition of these transfers can help them become an underrated team in the Big Ten this season. USC is set to open up Big Ten play on the road on Dec. 2 against the Oregon Ducks.

The teams that USC will play twice in conference play include Oregon, Washington, and UCLA. Several games in USC's conference will be exciting to watch. Here's a look at some of those notable matchups.

Michigan State (Jan. 5)

Mar 28, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) dunks against Mississippi Rebels forward Malik Dia (0) in the second half of a South Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Trojans will travel to the Breslin Center in East Lansing on Jan. 5, where they will look to upset Michigan State once again. Last season, USC upset the 2025 Big Ten regular season champions 70-64 at the Galen Center.

Now with an improved roster, the Trojans could very well upset Michigan State again. One thing that works to their advantage is that they won't have to face the hostile "Izzone" student section, as the game will take place right after the new year. The game, however, could be the Alumni Izzone game, a tradition in which the Spartans always thrive.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo returns several key pieces to his roster, including Jeremy Fears Jr, Coen Carr, Jaxon Kohler, and Carson Cooper. Kur Teng is expected to take a step forward, and the Spartans bring Samford transfer Trey Fort. Florida Atlantic transfer Kaleb Green is out for the season with a knee injury.

Illinois (Feb. 18)

Mar 23, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Kentucky Wildcats at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Another signature win for Musselman last season, the Trojans will look to knock off Illinois this time at home. Entering the season, the Fighting Illini are expected to be at the top of the Big Ten with one of the best offenses in the conference.

California transfer guard Andrej Stojakovic and international signee Mihailo Petrovic highlight coach Brad Underwood's Fighting Illini squad this season. With Illinois expected to have an efficient offense, it'll be interesting to see if USC's improved defense can upset the Illini for a second time under Musselman.

The Fighting Illini will face off against USC on Feb. 18, and the matchup has the makings of the typical late-season upset that could shake up the Big Ten regular-season title race.

UCLA (Mar. 7)

Mar 23, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles in the first half against the Michigan State Spartans during the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

In his first season as the coach for USC, Musselman went 0-2 against the Trojans' arch-rival, the UCLA Bruins. With an improved roster, USC is more than capable of splitting the season series against the Bruins, and that win could come in the regular season finale on Mar. 7.

Fresh off a 23-11 record last season, the Bruins are looking to take the next step after losing to Tennessee in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. UCLA leveled up at the guard position this season with the addition of New Mexico transfer Donovan Dent, and Skyy Clark returns as a starter.

The play of USC's guards Chad Baker-Mazara and Rodney Rice will be the key in the two games against the Bruins this season.

Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

