Big Ten Rival Could Complicate USC's No. 1 Ranked Recruiting Class
The USC Trojans remain at the top of the 2026 recruiting rankings after the latest update, holding firm with 32 commitments and a class loaded with blue-chip talent. The Georgia Bulldogs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish are close behind, but the most relevant competition may come from inside the Big Ten. The Oregon Ducks have built one of the country’s most star-heavy classes and could emerge as the Trojans’ biggest obstacle in finishing with the No. 1 group.
Much of the conversation centers on the trenches, where USC has focused heavily this cycle. The Trojans have piled up impact prospects on the defensive line, led by defensive end Luke Wafle, interior disruptor Jaimeon Winfield, and edge rusher Simote Katoanga.
USC Trojans’ Defensive Line Leads the Way
Those players give USC a spine up front that projects to create immediate matchup problems for opponents once they arrive in Los Angeles.
Jaimeon Winfield’s jump this season helps explain the recent national movement. The Richardson product has drawn praise for his first-step quickness and his ability to create disruption at the point of attack. His junior production helped propel him up the board and gave USC another interior piece that can win against college-level blockers.
Luke Wafle’s blend of size and movement has also stood out. He plays with power, and he closes on the ball with good pursuit angles. Whether lined up on the edge or standing up in sub-packages, Wafle gives the Trojans flexibility along the front that can translate into immediate playing time.
USC’s recruiting board is balanced, though, and the staff hasn’t ignored the offense while stacking the defensive front. Five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe anchors the line on the other side of the ball, and five-star tight end Mark Bowman adds a mismatch weapon in the passing game.
That mix of talent on both sides of the line is one of the reasons USC’s class has stayed at No. 1 through multiple updates.
Oregon Ducks Present Big Ten Challenge
Oregon’s class is currently listed behind USC in total points and it is the most relevant threat inside the conference. The Ducks have collected multiple blue-chip defensive linemen and several five-star commitments, giving them one of the highest per-player averages in the country.
That combination of talent gives Oregon a chance to match USC’s physicality along the line of scrimmage once these players arrive on campus. In a conference where controlling the trenches often decides games, the Ducks’ front-seven haul could directly impact USC’s dominance in head-to-head matchups.
While the Trojans still hold the top class overall, the presence of such high-level Big Ten talent makes it clear that USC cannot afford complacency as the recruiting cycle moves toward flip season and the early signing period.
For USC staff and fans, the focus now is simple. Hold the class together and continue recruiting locally and nationally to fill remaining needs.
If the Trojans keep this group intact through the late signing periods and avoid any potential flips, they will finish with a landmark No. 1 class. They will also enter the Big Ten with a front seven capable of changing the narrative about USC’s physicality up front.