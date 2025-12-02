How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Oregon Ducks in Big Ten Conference Tip-Off
USC men's basketball enters Tuesday with momentum after winning the Southwest Maui Invitational, capped by an 88-75 win over Arizona State behind Trojans guard Chad Baker-Mazara’s 23 points. The Trojans climbed back into the AP Top 25 for the first time since November 2023 and are off to their best start since opening 113-0 in 2021-22.
How to Watch
When: Tuesday, December 2, at 7:00 p.m. PT
Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
TV Broadcast: FS1
Radio: Oregon Sports Network
Betting Odds
The USC Trojans are 1.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook against the Oregon Ducks. The moneylin for USC is -126, and the point total is set at 155.5.
Rodney Rice’s Health and USC’s Rotation Flexibility
Junior guard Rodney Rice, the Trojans’ leading scorer (20.3 points) and top playmaker, missed the Maui title game with a shoulder issue. Whether he returns Tuesday shapes how USC distributes creation duties and minutes.
If he's good to go, USC is adding a team-high 6.0 assists back into the rotation, far and away the best on team as well as 38.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc on nearly seven attempts. Rice could help speed up this Trojans offense to take away from of the physicality the Ducks present in the half court.
On the other hand, senior guard Chad Baker-Mazara (tied as the team's leading scorer) and senior guard Jaden Brownell stepped up in Rice’s absence. Brownell scored 16 points and hit three threes in the championship, but relying on that production again in a hostile road environment is a different test. It will also give Trojans coach Eric Musselman a good chance to see how his depth will hold up against an experienced Ducks early in the season.
Jacob Cofie vs. Nate Bittle: A Frontcourt Battle With Real Stakes
Cofie continues to emerge as one of the most efficient defensive rebounders in the country. According to CBB Analytics, he ranks in the 91st percentile or better in block rate, and blocks per 40, blocks per foul. His matchup against Oregon’s 7-footer Nate Bittle will dictate the paint battle. If Cofie controls the glass and limits Bittle’s inside-out scoring, USC gains a major defensive advantage.
It should also be noted that 7-foot-5 junior Gabe Dynes is only averaging 9.4 minutes per game through seven games this season but has been effective as a rim protector in his time on the floor. Dynes is averaging 1.3 blocks per game with three games where he had two or more blocks. Do not be surprised if USC dusts Dynes off a bit to have some critical minutes as another big body to help slow down Bittle.
Oregon Comes in Battered, But Battle Tested
Oregon enters Tuesday at 4-3 and searching for stability after a winless showing at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the Ducks dropped matchups against Auburn, San Diego State, and Creighton.
The bright spot: 7-footer Nate Bittle, who leads Oregon at 16.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. His ability to stretch the floor at 35 percent from three makes him a matchup challenge. Guard Jackson Shelstad (15.7 points, 5.2 assists) gives Oregon a steady playmaker, while Takai Simpson and Kwame Evans Jr. round out a four-player double-figure scoring group.
However, Oregon’s lack of perimeter efficiency has been costly. The Ducks went 1-for-15 from three in the loss to Creighton and have struggled to defend in transition, giving up 24 fast-break points in that matchup.
Head coach Dana Altman, now in year 15, remains the winningest coach in program history with a 374-162 record and nine NCAA Tournament appearances. With eight returners and nine newcomers, the Ducks are still searching for lineup continuity, especially if Bittle (ankle) or forward Devon Pryor (groin) remain limited by injury.
USC vs. Oregon Prediction
The USC Trojans will defeat the Oregon Ducks on the road, 82-78
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.