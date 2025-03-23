Updated Women’s Basketball National Championship Odds: USC Trojans, UConn, South Carolina
The 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is underway. The first round was filled with big wins, including the No.1 USC Trojans defeating the No. 16 UNC Greensboro Spartans, 71-25, and each No. 1 seeded team is still in the tournament as the second round begins on March 23.
NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Betting Odds:
The UConn Huskies and the South Carolina Gamecocks are both tied as favorites to win the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship at +230 on FanDuel Sportsbook.
The No. 2 UConn Huskies had the strongest performance in the first round of the tournament with a 103-34 win against the No. 15 Arkansas State Red Wolves. The Huskies scored 66 points in just the first half and had three players score over 30 points.
The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks also had a dominant performance, scoring 108 points against the No. 16 Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. The Gamecocks scored over 20 points in each quarter.
The UCLA Bruins have the next best odds to win the tournament at +600, despite being the No. 1 overall seed. The Bruins defeated the No. 16 Southern Jaguars 84-46 with a strong defensive effort in the second half that helped UCLA run away with the game. UCLA center Lauren Betts led the team with 14 points.
Next, USC Trojans and the Texas Longhorns are tied with +700 odds to win the tournament, per FanDuel.
The No. 1 Texas Longhorns is another team to score over 100 points in the first round. The Longhorns defeated the No. 16 William & Mary Tribe 105-61. The Longhorns played well offensively with five players scoring double-digit points.
The No. 1 USC Trojans defeated the No. 16 UNC Greensboro Spartans 71-25. The rust was there after not playing since March 9, but the Trojans stepped it up in the second half. USC guard JuJu Watkins finished the game with 22 points despite dealing with two injuries throughout the game.
USC Trojans Second Round:
The No. 1 USC Trojans will face the No. 9 Mississippi State Bulldogs on March 24 at 7 p.m. PT at Galen Center in Los Angeles California.
The USC Trojans are 16.5-point favorites to defeat the Mississippi State Bulldogs on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is -2200 and the total points are 146.5.
The Bulldogs defeated the No. 8 California Bears in a close matchup, 59-46. Madina Okot and Eniya Russell led Mississippi State in scoring, both with 14 points. Okot also led with 13 rebounds.
The USC defense was a standout against UNC Greensboro. The Trojans held the Spartans to under ten points in each quarter, including just three points in the second quarter. It was a slow start for the offense, but the Women of Troy picked up their momentum as the game progressed.
Watkins led the Trojans in scoring with 22 points. USC forward Kiki Iriafen had a slow start to the game, but with a strong second half, she finished the game with 13 points and led the team with 13 rebounds. Center Rayah Marshall led the Trojans with seven blocks.
One aspect of the Trojans to watch for is a potential Watkins injury. Early in the game, Watkins continuously shook her hand showing signs of pain, but played through. In the third quarter, Watkins landed awkwardly on her ankle, causing her to exit the game. Watkins did return to the floor and played through it.
After the matchup, Watkins was asked about her injuries, to which she responded that everything was okay.
“Oh yeah, I’m all good,” Watkins said. “I wasn’t worried at all. You know, I I’m really confident in my team regardless of if I’m in or not.”
Watkins and the Trojans will get a day of rest before returning to game action against Mississippi State in the second round of the tournament.
