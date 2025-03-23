JuJu Watkins, Jayden Daniels Share Courtside Moment After USC Trojans' Win
The No. 1 seed USC Lady Trojans handled business in the opening round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on Saturday afternoon with a dominant 71-25 victory over the No. 16 seed University of North Carolina at Greensboro Spartans in the Spokane regional. From wire-to-wire, the Trojans flexed their muscle, particularly on the defensive side of the ball and on the glass, outrebounding the Spartans 60 to 34.
The game was fairly uneventful, but after the blowout victory, superstar sophomore guard JuJu Watkins was spotted in the crowd with a surprise guest, NFL Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl selection Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders. The former Heisman Trophy winner from LSU has long been a supporter of women’s basketball and made the trip to see Watkins and the Lady Trojans in action.
After USC's game, Daniels, Watkins, and Daniels' mother watched Mississippi State and Cal face off in the Galen Center.
Daniels, amongst other stars like Kevin Hart, Issa Rae, Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and many more stepped out to watch Watkins's historic performance against the UCLA Bruins earlier this year. It’s no surprise that Watkins can bring out the stars no matter where the Lady Trojans are playing. She’s one of the biggest stars in basketball, and not just women’s basketball. Watkins's star is aging as bright as any we’ve seen from a college basketball star.
Daniels appearance immediately sparked romance rumors, but there are no indications that the two star athletes are involved in a relationship. Speculation is to be expected after two high profile athletes encounter in such a public manner, but the two athletes are both from the southern California area, both signed to Nike, and Daniels’s mother who, who was also in attendance, and represents Daniels as his agent, is a fan of Watkins.
On the court, Watkins has her typical standout game with 22 points, eight rebounds, three steals, and two assists on 48 percent from the field in 28 minutes of gameplay. Watkins was seen limping after rolling her ankle but appeared to be fine after, and the injury isn’t considered substantial. Watkins made history and became just the second woman in NCAA history to score 1700 points or more in their first two seasons. Watkins also moved into sixth place in scoring all-time for the Lady Trojans just two seasons in.
Next, the Lady Trojans take on the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs on Monday, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN. Watkins is expected to be a full participant after suffering the minor injury. Watkins can continue to make history if she continues to score at such a high rate.
Should the Lady Trojans make a deep run in the tournament, Watkins could finish inside the top five of scoring for USC women's basketball and could become the national player of the year.