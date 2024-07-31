USC Basketball: Eric Musselman Offers Rave Review for Hall of Fame LA Great
Long before taking on the role of USC men’s basketball’s head coach, Eric Musselman coached seven professional teams. From 2004-06, Musselman was an assistant coach for the Memphis Grizzlies. Throughout his two-season stint with the Grizzlies, Musselman coached 2023 Naismith Hall of Fame inductee Pau Gasol, who played with Memphis from 2002-08.
Gasol, who was the third overall pick in the 2001 NBA draft, began his career with the Grizzlies before landing in Los Angeles to play for the Lakers for six seasons.
In an interview with Colin Cowherd of The Herd, the pair shared positive words about the six-time NBA All-Star.
Cowherd: “Gasol was a fascinating player.”
Musselman: “Unbelievable offensive player and an unbelievable IQ, and he was an underrated passer.”
Cowherd: “Kobe [Bryant] loved him.”
Musselman: “Oh, for good reason because everyone loved playing with him. He was unselfish. He was a great locker room guy. Super egoless and was fun to be around like he had energy that you're like, ‘Hey, I want to go hang out with Pau Gasol.’”
While playing with the Lakers, Gasol and Bryant won back-to-back NBA championships in 2009-10. Gasol became the fourth player in league history with 20,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, 3,500 assists and 1,500 blocks.
Across 18 seasons in the NBA, Gasol earned four All-NBA team accolades. He also made NBA history as the first non-American player to be named Rookie of the Year in 2002.
In addition to a decorated NBA career, Gasol competed with the Spanish national team in three Olympic Games (2008, 2012, 2016). He won two silver medals and one bronze medal. At the 2012 London Olympics, Gasol was chosen as the Spanish national team's flag bearer for the Opening Ceremony.
With the Spanish national team, Gasol contributed to the 2006 FIBA World Championship title and was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.
Since retiring from the NBA, Gasol has become a member of the International Olympic Committee's Athletes' Commission.