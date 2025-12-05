How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Washington Huskies in Big Ten Home Opener
USC men’s basketball returns to Galen Center on Saturday carrying an 8-0 record and momentum after opening Big Ten play with an 82-77 road win at Oregon. With a relatively easy non-conference schedule up ahead the Washington Huskies may be the Trojans' toughest matchup before entering the difficult stretch of their true Big Ten conference slate.
How to Watch
When: Saturday, December 6, at 3:00 p.m. PT
Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
TV Broadcast: Big Ten Network
Radio: ESPN LA 710 AM / USC Gameday App
Betting Odds
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, USC is favored by 7.5 points over Washington. USC's moneyline odds are -365 while the points total is currently set at 155.5.
USC’s Scoring Engine Without Rodney Rice
Junior guard Rodney Rice, USC’s co-leading scorer at 20.3 points per game, has missed the last two contests with a shoulder injury and remains day-to-day entering Saturday. His absence has shifted playmaking responsibility, but the Trojans have maintained one of the most efficient offenses in the Big Ten.
USC enters averaging 90.6 points per game, the second-highest mark in the conference behind only No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (93.7). The Trojans are shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from three, the latter ranking second behind the No.1 Purdue Boilermakers' elite perimeter mark. Veteran scorers Chad Baker-Mazara (20.9 points) and Ezra Ausar (16.8 points) have carried the offensive load in Rice’s absence. Baker-Mazara’s 25-point performance at Oregon showcased once again how reliable he has been as a go-to scorer for the Trojans this season.
Trojans Must Continue to Dominate on the Glass
Rebounding has quietly become one of USC’s most consistent strengths. The Trojans have won the rebounding margin in six straight games and used a 35-27 advantage at Oregon to help close out their conference opener. Washington presents a similar challenge to the Ducks on the glass.
The Huskies rank fourth in the Big Ten in total rebounding (41.0 per game) and average 14.3 offensive rebounds, nearly identical to Oregon and just behind Michigan State. The question for USC is whether the Trojans can duplicate the physicality and discipline they showed in Eugene.
Freshman forward Hannes Steinbach is the key. He enters averaging 17.4 points and 12.2 rebounds while shooting over 64 percent from the field. Steinbach is coming off a 29-point, 10-rebound effort against UCLA and has emerged as one of the league’s most impactful newcomers. If USC limits Washington’s second-chance opportunities, particularly through containing Steinbach, the Trojans gain a decisive defensive advantage at home.
Wesley Yates III and Desmond Claude Are Back at Galen
Saturday also marks the return of former Trojans Wesley Yates III and Desmond Claude, both of whom now play pivotal roles for Washington. Yates III, USC’s leading scorer last season, is averaging 16.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.0 steals, providing two-way production for the Huskies. Claude, recovering from a lingering ankle injury suffered in fall camp, is averaging 10.4 points and 4.0 rebounds in limited action.
Their familiarity with USC adds emotional weight to the matchup and motivation. Last season in this game, Yates III and Claude combined for 39 points in an 85-61 USC victory. Now wearing Husky colors, they return to Galen Center looking to end USC’s home winning streak and steal a key Big Ten road win. Expect both guards to be aggressive from the opening tip.
USC vs. Washington Prediction
The USC Trojans will defeat the Washington Huskies at home, 82-75.
