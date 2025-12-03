Why USC Star Transfer Chad Baker-Mazara Earned MVP In Win Over Oregon

The No. 24 USC men's basketball team has made waves this season, off to an undefeated 8-0 start after taking down Big Ten rival Oregon in Eugene, Oregon.

USC has been an impact team under coach Eric Musselman, especially with their transfer class and standout freshman paving the way. One in particular is guard Chad-Baker Mazara, who continues to prove why he'll be dangerous against any opponent.

Chad Baker-Mazara's Second Consecutive 20-Point Game

Nov 26, 2025; Lahaina, HI, USA; USC Trojans guard Chad Baker-Mazara (4) holds the MVP trophy after the Trojans defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils in the championship match at Lahaina Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

The Auburn transfer has been one of Musselman's immediate impact players, who offers talent on both sides of the ball. Against the Ducks, Baker-Mazara completed his second consecutive, and fourth total 20-point game as a Trojan.

Baker-Mazara transferred from Auburn after its historic Final Four run, where the Tigers fell to eventual champion Florida. Since arriving at USC, he has totaled 142 points, 38 rebounds, 10 steals and five blocks. His standout play during the Maui Invitational and tournament MVP honors helped USC secure its first tournament championship, making him the first player to win the tournament in back-to-back years.

In their eighth-straight win, Baker-Mazara finished the night with 25 points, three steals, three assists and four rebounds. In a back-and-forth game, Baker-Mazara's second three-point jumper with just over a minute left sealed the Trojans 82-77 win over the Ducks.

Chad Baker-Mazara went OFF vs Oregon 🔥



25 Points

3 Assists

4 Rebounds

9/18 from the field

61% TS



USC is 8-0 pic.twitter.com/v4FO8O9ZAT — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) December 3, 2025

When he's paired up with Maryland transfer Rodney Rice, another immediate impact player on Musselman's roster, the Trojans are merely unstoppable. While Rice did not play against the Ducks due to injury, Baker-Mazara became a big component in helping the Trojans pull off the win.

Oregon coach Dana Altman commented on Musselman and the successful path USC is on, and Altman gave credit to the talent on Musselman's team.

“They're a talented team, you know, and you can't give them the opportunities that we gave them. (Musselman) does good job and they're 8-0 and ranked in the top 25, and they're doing a really good job,” Altman said after the game.

Trojans Path Moving Forward

Dec 2, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The top-25 Trojans are coming off their first ever Maui Invitational Championship, defeating Arizona State in an 88-75 win.

Now, the Trojans are 8-0 for the first time since the 2021-2022 season, and the first time under Musselman, a hot start for a talented team facing it's second year in the Big Ten conference. USC also entered the Top in week 5 polls, marking the first time in over two years the Trojans earned a spot in the top 25.

Now that Musselman has rebuilt and replenished their roster through the transfer portal and their 2025 recruiting class, USC is in a much better position to make a strong Big Ten run this season.

Dec 2, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Jaden Brownell (33) runs down the court during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

USC is now 1-0 in Big Ten play and 1-0 on the road in conference play, a statement for the Trojans after an underwhelming Big Ten appearance last season, finishing 7-13. Now, with their first Big Ten road win under their belts, USC has the chance to be a dominant Big Ten team this year.

The Trojans move on to host Washington in the Galen Center on Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. PT, where fans are encouraged to wear black in unison with the Trojans all black uniforms.

