USC Basketball: West Contender Emerging As Probable Top DeMar DeRozan Destination
Former USC standout guard and NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan has likely played his last game as a Chicago Bull. As the new season approaches, the only certainty is that DeRozan will be playing for a new team. The question that lingers is: Which team will it be?
DeRozan has been linked to many teams through free agency thus far, but a new team has emerged as a portal landing spot for the three-tike All-NBA member.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sacramento Kings could be suitors for the former Trojan.
"(The Kings and Bulls) have been talking this week," Wojnarowski said. "They're gonna need a third team involved in a sign-and-trade. Chicago, while they certainly are willing to facilitate helping DeMar DeRozan get more than the mid-level exception on a team that doesn't have cap space, they don't want to take back contracts, or certainly significant contracts. They'll need a third team to route a bigger salary to, but those conversations continue."
Arturas Karnisovas, the Bulls' new vice president of basketball operations, has been looking to make the team younger this offseason, and the 34-year-old does not fit those plans.
The Bulls want to start all over, which is another reason the other Bulls veterans, like Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic, are on the trading block. The Kings are looking to take a leap after an underwhelming 2023-24 season. DeRozan can provide much-needed veteran leadership and offensive firepower alongside De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk, and Keegan Murray.
DeRozan's time in the Windy City is dwindling. Could he make his way back to his home state?
