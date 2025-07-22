NBA Summer League Standout to Join Spurs on Two-Way Contract
David Jones-Garcia has earned an NBA contract.
In this story:
The San Antonio Spurs are signing NBA Summer League standout David Jones-Garcia to a two-way contract, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Jones-Garcia was one of the best players in NBA Summer League action this year, posting 21.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting a scorching 52.9% from three.
Jones-Garcia went undrafted after a four-year college career that included stops at DePaul, St. John's and Memphis. In 100 career college games, Jones-Garcia averaged 15.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 43.1% shooting from the floor and 32.5% shooting from three.
More NBA on Sports Illustrated
Published