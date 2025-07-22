SI

NBA Summer League Standout to Join Spurs on Two-Way Contract

David Jones-Garcia has earned an NBA contract.

Mike McDaniel

The San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a two-way contract with summer league standout David Jones-Garcia.
The San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a two-way contract with summer league standout David Jones-Garcia. / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Antonio Spurs are signing NBA Summer League standout David Jones-Garcia to a two-way contract, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

Jones-Garcia was one of the best players in NBA Summer League action this year, posting 21.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting a scorching 52.9% from three.

Jones-Garcia went undrafted after a four-year college career that included stops at DePaul, St. John's and Memphis. In 100 career college games, Jones-Garcia averaged 15.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 43.1% shooting from the floor and 32.5% shooting from three.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA