Zach Banner Tweets Heartbreaking Reaction Following Former USC OL Chad Wheeler's Arrest

Former USC Trojan and current Seattle Seahawk Chad Wheeler was arrested this past weekend on suspicion of felony domestic violence, The Seattle Times first reported the news.

According to The Seattle Times, Bob Condotta, Wheeler's charges follow accusations of an assault on Wheeler's girlfriend at a residence in Kent, Washington.

The Kent Police Department responded to a call of a woman who was locked in the bathroom following a "physical fight" with her boyfriend. When officers arrived on the scene "they could hear screaming from inside the apartment, and after forcing their way in they heard more screaming from a bathroom. They forced their way into the bathroom and found the victim and Wheeler." [The Seattle Times]

Following the authorities arrival on the scene, the victim was transported to Valley Medical Center in Kent, Washington and Wheeler was detained.

The Seattle Seahawks released a statement on Monday night following the incident citing, "we are aware of the situation and still gathering information.”

On Tuesday the backup offensive lineman was released from King County Jail after posting his $400,000 bond per several sources. He will appear back in court on Wednesday for a probable cause hearing.

This tragic news spread fast over social media. Former teammate and USC offensive lineman Zach Banner took to twitter to share his disappointment.

"Chad Wheeler is someone completely different than my roommate and brother at SC, and today I had to come to terms with that." said Banner in a post.

"What he did was heartbreaking, and I will never forgive... My thoughts, and prayers go out to the victim. She and her health should be the upmost priority."

Banner and Wheeler played together at USC, both contributing to the Trojans offensive line. Wheeler played for the USC for five seasons, and entered the 2017 NFL Draft as a redshirt senior.

The now 27-year old was not drafted out of college, but signed as a free agent to the New York Giants. In 2019, Wheeler was signed to the Seattle Seahawks practice squad. He played in five games for the Seahawks this year.

Despite the magnitude of this investigation and charges, the NFL and Seattle Seahawks have yet to make official comments following the incidents surrounding Wheeler's case.

