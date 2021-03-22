The Pac-12 Conference Has Found Mega Success at March Madness

All five Pac-12 programs, including USC, advanced to the round of 32 in the 2021 NCAA tournament.

The 2021 NCAA tournament has already lived up to the March Madness name.

With numerous big-time upsets occurring, not one perfect bracket remains. But for the five Pac-12 programs that made it into the Big Dance, they've had more success than everyone who has filled out a bracket.

The Pac-12 is currently 7-0 in this year's tourney, with all five teams advancing to the round of 32. The Conference of Champions have proved the haters wrong during the 2021 NCAA Tournament, as they've dominated in Indiana.

USC demolished Drake 72-56, with the Mobley brothers leading the way. Evan had 17 points and 11 rebounds while Isaiah scored 15 points in limited minutes due to foul trouble.

To add, Drew Peterson scored 14 points and Tahj Eaddy scored nine while dishing out 10 assists in the game.

Courtesy: NCAA / March Madness: Drew Peterson vs. Drake

Meanwhile crosstown rivals UCLA have won twice, beating Michigan State in the first four, and BYU in the round of 64.

The highest-seeded squad in the conference, the Colorado Buffaloes, put on a shooting clinic against Georgetown as they won by 20+ points to advance.

The two Oregon schools advanced as well, but in different ways.

The Oregon State Beavers won by double-digits in both victories as they upset Tennessee in the first round, and then controlled Oklahoma State in the second round Sunday night to advance to their first Sweet 16 since 1982.

While the Oregon Ducks defeated Iowa 95-80 on Monday morning, after VCU forfeited Saturday's game due to positive COVID-19 tests.

The Trojans face off against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second round Monday night to wrap up the first two rounds of the tournament.

No. 3 seed Kansas will get their leading rebounder Jalen Wilson back for their matchup against No. 6 USC after he missed the teams first tournament game due to COVID protocols.

This second round matchup will be a tough one for the USC Trojans, as they try to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2007.

