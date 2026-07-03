USC Trojans Heading Back to Acrisure Series This Season
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The USC Trojans men’s basketball team has announced the early-season neutral-site series that they will be taking part in this year. After winning the Maui Invitational last season, the Trojans are set to compete again in the Acrisure Series this fall.
It’ll be the second time in the last three seasons that the Trojans will compete in the Acrisure Series, which is set to run from Nov. 21-26 in Palm Springs, California.
The Trojans are scheduled to play two games in the series, which includes a home matchup at the Galen Center against an opponent that has yet to be determined.
Who Will USC Trojans Play In Acrisure Series
Potential opponents for the Trojans in the series include the Arizona State Sun Devils, LSU Tigers, SMU Mustangs, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Utah State Aggies. The only team out of those five to make the NCAA Tournament last season was Utah State, which fell in the first round against the top-seeded Arizona Wildcats in the Round of 32, losing a hard-fought 78-66 contest.
As for which opponents would be the most exciting for Trojan fans, a rematch against Arizona State, whom the Trojans beat in the Maui Invitational championship game last season, would be an intriguing matchup. All matchups for the series are scheduled to be announced at a later date.
The last time the Trojans played in the Acrisure Series during the 2024-25 season, USC faced the Saint Mary’s Gaels and New Mexico Lobos, losing both games by double digits. This time around, with a better roster, the Trojans aim for a stronger showing in the series.
USC Trojans 2026-27 College Basketball Season Outlook
The Trojans are coming off a 2025-26 season in which they finished with an 18-14 overall record and went 7-13 in Big Ten play, missing the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive year. Entering the 2026-27 season and the third under coach Eric Musselman, the Trojans have a much better shot of making the tournament.
Leading guards Rodney Rice and Alijah Arenas are set to return for the 2026-27 season, aiming to become one of the most dominant backcourts in the Big Ten. Forward Jacob Cofie also returns as a crucial piece to the Trojans' perimeter defense after averaging 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists, while shooting 51.0 percent from the field in his first season with USC.
Musselman also brings in several talented transfer portal additions, including Colgate guard Jalen Cox, Georgetown guard KJ Lewis, and UConn center Eric Reibe. All three will play a significant role in the Trojans' improvement in the Big Ten next season.
The arrival of a trio of McDonald’s All-Americans as part of the Trojans 2026 recruiting class, including five-star forward Christian Collins, center Darius Ratliff, and forward Adonis Ratliff, looks to make an immediate impact for the Trojans next season.
The Trojans 2026 recruiting class is the best under Musselman in his three-year tenure, as it's ranked No. 8 overall, per 247Sports.
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Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.