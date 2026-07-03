USC Trojans Heading Back to Acrisure Series This Season

The USC Trojans men’s basketball team has announced the early-season neutral-site series that they will be taking part in this year. After winning the Maui Invitational last season, the Trojans are set to compete again in the Acrisure Series this fall.

It’ll be the second time in the last three seasons that the Trojans will compete in the Acrisure Series, which is set to run from Nov. 21-26 in Palm Springs, California.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California head coach Eric Musselman communicates during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans are scheduled to play two games in the series, which includes a home matchup at the Galen Center against an opponent that has yet to be determined.

Who Will USC Trojans Play In Acrisure Series

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the UCLA Bruins at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential opponents for the Trojans in the series include the Arizona State Sun Devils, LSU Tigers, SMU Mustangs, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Utah State Aggies. The only team out of those five to make the NCAA Tournament last season was Utah State, which fell in the first round against the top-seeded Arizona Wildcats in the Round of 32, losing a hard-fought 78-66 contest.

As for which opponents would be the most exciting for Trojan fans, a rematch against Arizona State, whom the Trojans beat in the Maui Invitational championship game last season, would be an intriguing matchup. All matchups for the series are scheduled to be announced at a later date.

The last time the Trojans played in the Acrisure Series during the 2024-25 season, USC faced the Saint Mary’s Gaels and New Mexico Lobos, losing both games by double digits. This time around, with a better roster, the Trojans aim for a stronger showing in the series.

USC Trojans 2026-27 College Basketball Season Outlook

Dec 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) warms up prior to the game against the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans are coming off a 2025-26 season in which they finished with an 18-14 overall record and went 7-13 in Big Ten play, missing the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive year. Entering the 2026-27 season and the third under coach Eric Musselman, the Trojans have a much better shot of making the tournament.

Leading guards Rodney Rice and Alijah Arenas are set to return for the 2026-27 season, aiming to become one of the most dominant backcourts in the Big Ten. Forward Jacob Cofie also returns as a crucial piece to the Trojans' perimeter defense after averaging 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists, while shooting 51.0 percent from the field in his first season with USC.

Jan 10, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis (5) is introduced before a game against the Seton Hall Pirates at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Musselman also brings in several talented transfer portal additions, including Colgate guard Jalen Cox, Georgetown guard KJ Lewis, and UConn center Eric Reibe. All three will play a significant role in the Trojans' improvement in the Big Ten next season.

The arrival of a trio of McDonald’s All-Americans as part of the Trojans 2026 recruiting class, including five-star forward Christian Collins, center Darius Ratliff, and forward Adonis Ratliff, looks to make an immediate impact for the Trojans next season.

The Trojans 2026 recruiting class is the best under Musselman in his three-year tenure, as it's ranked No. 8 overall, per 247Sports.

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