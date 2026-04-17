USC Answers Their Biggest Roster Question With Latest Transfer Portal Signing

The USC Trojans enter next season with a star-studded group headlined by the dynamic backcourt of JuJu Watkins and Jazzy Davidson. But one thing the Trojans desperately needed to address was their lack of size on the roster and they did so with the signing of Florida State junior center Pania Davis out of the transfer portal.

Davis is coming off averaging 7.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and a block per game this season. More importantly she fills the Trojans' most glaring offseason hole, which was the lack of an interior presence. USC's star power is a bit top heavy in favor of the guard position. But the addition of Davis helps flesh out a front court that could be equally as dangerous.

Frontcourt Reset Becomes the Priority

Florida State Seminoles center Pania Davis (24) looks to shoot as Missouri State Bears forward Maiesha Washington (15) guards her during the first quarter of the GEICO Coconut Hoops Tournament Great Egret Division game at Alico Arena on Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC’s offseason story starts with what it lost. Vivian Iwuchukwu, Dayana Mendes, Yakiya Milton, and Gerda Raulusaityte all exited, leaving Laura Williams as the only returning frontcourt contributor. While five-star freshmen Sitaya Fagan (6-4) and Sara Okeke bring long-term upside, the immediate need for size and experience remained obvious.

At 6-6, she immediately becomes the tallest player on the roster and the only proven interior presence with collegiate production. In a roster built around elite perimeter talent, this move balances the equation.

The guard room, meanwhile, is already set. JuJu Watkins returns from injury alongside Jazzy Davidson, Kennedy Smith, and incoming pieces like freshman Saniyah Hall and UC Davis transfer Ryann Bennett. USC didn't need more creators, they needed someone who can be an interior force.

Why Pania Davis Changes USC’s Ceiling

Feb 15, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Elif Istanbulluoglu (11) posts up against Florida State Seminoles center Pania Davis (24) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Florida State 88-65. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Davis directly addresses two of USC’s biggest weaknesses: rebounding and rim protection. Her 5.7 rebounds per game would have led the Trojans last season. For context, Davidson led the team in rebounding from the guard spot, while Williams paced all forwards at just 4.8 per game.

That imbalance consistently showed up against elite competition. Against teams like the UCLA Bruins and the South Carolina Gamecocks is where USC's lack of an interior presence really showed. The Bruins with 6-7 Lauren Betts and the Gamecocks with 6-6 Madina Okot created mismatches often that led to the Trojans being outclassed in the rebounding department.

That's where Davis can be a real factor. Although Watkins and Davidson are gifted rim defenders at the guard positions, they are equally if not more dangerous as perimeter defenders. Now rather than them having to make up for the lack of a inside presence, they now can stay aggressive at the point of attack. In short, Davis makes defense much easier for this talented guard-heavy group.

A Clear Identity Shift for a Title Push

University of Southern California Head Coach Lindsay Gottlieb talks to a referee after one of her players was called for a travel playing South Carolina Monday, March 23, 2026, during the third quarter NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coach Lindsay Gottlieb's roster is slowly starting to balance out. USC is building a team designed to win in the postseason. The offensive firepower was already in place. Now, with Davis anchoring the paint alongside developing size in Fagan and Okeke, the Trojans are forming a more complete identity.

The Trojans could still use another front court player to really round out the depth. It also wouldn't hurt to have another playmaker with more of an upside as a facilitator rather than a scorer. But the team is starting to really come together. This may not be a five-star signing, but it's the kind of "on the margins" move that sets apart good teams and national title contenders.

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