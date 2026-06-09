USC’s No. 1 Nationally Ranked Recruit Officially Joins the Trojans
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It was a less than ideal season for the Women of Troy last season, finishing with an overall record 18-14 and a second-round exit while missing their star player in JuJu Watkins. In the midst of the downyear, there were beams of light – the emergence of Jazzy Davidson, Kennedy Smith locking down the perimeter, hope for Watkins’ return and the need for front court help.
Coach Lindsay Gottlieb attacked the 2026 offseason by signing the No. 1 overall recruiting class in the nation (ESPN) and two top-rated players from the transfer portal. Headlining the 2026 class is Gottlieb’s third-consecutive No. 1 recruit, Saniyah Hall, who is now on campus and has officially joined the program.
Saniyah Hall: Five-Star Forward
The Ohio native split her high school career between three different schools.
Hall spent her first two seasons at Laurel School in Shaker Heights, Ohio. As a freshman, Hall averaged 22.6 points, eight rebounds, 2.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. She elevated her game another level the following season with 25.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, three assists, 3.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
Then she played her junior year at Montverde Academy (Fla.). In 28 games, Hall averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.4 blocks. Her performance won her MaxPreps National Junior of the Year and First Team All-America honors.
In 2025, Hall represented the U.S. in the FIBA U19 World Cup and won gold. During the seven-game tournament, she averaged 19.9 points (a USA U19 record), 6.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.9 steals. She won the U19 World Cup MVP and was selected to the All-Star Five.
For her senior year, the 6-2 forward went back home and played at the SPIRE Academy. She went on to be named in the 2026 Naismith Trophy Girls' High School Player of the Year Midseason Team, surpassed 20,00 career points and was selected to the McDonald’s All-American Game where she won MVP.
Incoming Players from Recruiting Class and Portal
Joining Hall from the 2026 recruiting class is five-star forward-center Sara Okeke and five-star forward-wing Sitaya Fagan.
Okeke is originally from Spain but played her senior year in the states at DME Academy (Fla.). That season, Okeke had a total of 379 points, 163 rebounds, 24 steals and 26 blocks, which led the conference while leading the team to the 2026 Chipotle National Championship. The 6-4 forward-center also earned All-Defensive Team honors and has FIBA experience – FIBA U18 Women's EuroBasket MVP and gold medal.
Fagan, another international star, comes from Australia. Fagan is a graduate from Basketball Australia’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) and spent the majority of her career with the Australian national team (2023-2025). She won gold three times – 2022 FIBA U15 Women’s Oceania Championship, 2023 FIBA U16 Women’s Asian Championship 2023 Division A, 2025 FIBA U17 Women’s Oceania Cup – and silver once in the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup.
Out of the transfer portal, USC landed former UC Davis guard Ryann Bennett and former Florida State center Pania Davis. Each new addition is expected to make an instant impact or possibly make the starting-five.
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Luke A. Perez is a writer for USC Trojans On SI. Luke started his sports career as a recreational flag and tackle football coach. He continues his passion for coaching as a Youth Engagement Coach for the Los Angeles Rams where he serves the L.A. community. At Azusa Pacific University, where Luke received his BA in Journalism, he worked as the News Section Editor for the student-run media outlet. Shortly after graduating, Luke joined 247Sports as a Trending Sports Writer. Luke became a high school sports contributor for Southern California News Group to cover football in the San Gabriel Valley. When Luke isn't watching football or combat sports, he's at the movies, checking out new cafes, catching up on books, or enjoying a run at the beach.Follow lukeeanthonyy