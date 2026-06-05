JuJu Watkins Return Highlights USC's Season Opener Against UNLV

The USC Trojans have officially announced the details regarding their women’s basketball team’s home opener for the 2026-27 season. The Trojans are scheduled to open a highly anticipated 2026-27 season against the UNLV Rebels on Nov. 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The matchup is a part of the Naismith Hall of Fame Series Opening Night.

The Trojans and Rebels last faced off in Las Vegas during the 2018-19 season, which featured USC coming away with an 86-72 win over the Lady Rebels. Now entering a 2026-27 season filled with national championship expectations, the Trojans look to open the year with another win over the Rebels.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) makes a free throw against the NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

This will be the first time that the Trojans play in the Hall of Fame Series since the 2023-24 season, when they opened the year with an 83-74 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Tickets for the opening season matchup between the Trojans and Rebels can be purchased at HOFSERIES.COM.

The Return of USC Star Guard JuJu Watkins

Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Not only is the matchup a part of the women’s portion of the four-game showcase in Las Vegas, but it will also feature the much-anticipated return of one of the best players in college basketball, 2024-25 consensus National Player of the Year, USC guard JuJu Watkins.

The star USC guard will be making her long-awaited return as she missed the entire season recovering from a torn ACL in her right knee in the Trojans 2025 NCAA Tournament win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) warms up prior to the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Watkins' absence for the Trojans was felt last season, as USC finished with an 18-14 overall record and went 9-9 in Big Ten play. Despite their disappointing season, the Trojans made the NCAA Tournament as a No. 9 seed, beating the Clemson Tigers in an overtime thriller before falling to the top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks in the Round of 32, losing 101-61.

During Watkins' absence, USC freshman star guard Jazzy Davidson showed phenomenal leadership in her first season with the Trojans, averaging 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

The Backcourt Duo of Jazzy Davidson and JuJu Watkins

Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during pregame warmups before an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Even while sidelined, Watkins proved to be a valuable mentor for Davidson, and now, entering the 2026-27 season as a national championship contender, the two will share the court for the very first time, and college basketball fans are eager to see how dominant the potential duo can really be.

Before suffering a torn ACL, Watkins, during the 2024-25 season, averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game, while shooting 42.6 percent from the field, leading the Trojans.

After their arch-rival, the UCLA Bruins, won their first NCAA national championship this past season, the Trojans would like nothing more than to follow it up with a national title of their own. The play of both Watkins and Davidson this season is bound to play a critical role in the Trojans achieving that milestone.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.