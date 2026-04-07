USC Trojans Basketball's Early Ranking Should Excite Fans

The Michigan Wolverines are back on top of the college basketball world, as they defeated the UConn Huskies 69-63 to win their first national championship since 1989. With the 2025-26 season in the books, it’s not too early to look ahead to the potential top-ranked teams next year, and the USC Trojans could be one of them.

Despite missing the NCAA Tournament in their second year under coach Eric Musselman, finishing with an 18-14 overall record, the Trojans could be in for a special 2026-27 season. According to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello’s way-too-early top 25 rankings, the Trojans are ranked No. 17, the fifth-highest-ranked team in the Big Ten.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California head coach Eric Musselman communicates during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Teams from the Big Ten ranked ahead of the Trojans include the Purdue Boilermakers (No. 14), Illinois Fighting Illini (No. 8), Michigan State Spartans (No. 6), and Michigan Wolverines (No. 1). Given how the Trojans finished this past season, many college basketball fans will be surprised that USC has such a high ranking.

Why USC Trojans Are Deserving Of Early Top 25 Ranking

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) shoots a free throw during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Despite losing leading scorer Chad Baker-Mazara, USC brings back several top returning players and adds a few talented recruits. USC has the potential to be among the group of underrated teams in the Big Ten next season.

Guards Rodney Rice and Alijah Arenas, who struggled with injuries last season, are among the top players that USC returns. Before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in the Maui Invitational Semifinal win over the Seton Hall Pirates, Rice was one of the top leaders for the Trojans, averaging 20.3 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game in the six games he played.

Arenas, who didn’t make his debut until the middle of January, showed his talent as a former five-star recruit in his freshman season. Arenas averaged 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Entering his sophomore season, expect Arenas to take his game to the next level.

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) enters the court before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jacob Cofie also returns as a crucial piece of the Trojans' rim protection; in his first season with USC, he averaged 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists for the Trojans.

Top Recruits Arrive At USC

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In addition to their returning pieces, USC brings in three McDonald’s All-Americans, which could be what it takes for the Trojans to get back to the tournament for the first time in three seasons. Five-star forward Christan Collins, along with four-star forward Adonis Ratliff and center Darius Ratliff, are the three commits in USC’s No. 8-ranked 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

After bringing in one of the top transfer portal classes in the country last season, Musselman may go all in this offseason as well to further improve the Trojans' roster. USC’s transfer portal class was ranked No. 7 in the country, per 247Sports.

The only Big Ten team ranked ahead of the Trojans was Michigan at No. 2, which earned the rewards of going all-in on the transfer portal, as it helped the Wolverines win the national championship.

USC having another productive offseason in the transfer portal and remaining healthy throughout next season could result in a memorable season for Musselman’s Trojans.