USC Star Freshman Alijah Arenas’ Trojans Debut Is Finally Within Reach

USC Trojans guard Alijah Arenas is closer than ever to stepping onto a college basketball court. After months of uncertainty, recovery, and recalibration, the USC freshman guard is nearing his long-awaited debut and the timing may matter more than ever for the Trojans.

USC coach Eric Musselman confirmed that Arenas could return as soon as mid-January as he continues to recover from a torn meniscus suffered in July. For a player who should technically still be in high school, the road to this moment has been anything but typical.

A Nonlinear Path to College Basketball

Dec 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) warms up prior to the game against the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Arenas, the son of former three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, reclassified from the class of 2026 to 2025 during his junior year at Chatsworth High School and committed to USC as one of the most highly touted five-star recruits in the country. That accelerated path already came with pressure. Then came adversity.

Before his knee injury even entered the picture, Arenas endured a life-altering moment. In the spring, he was involved in a serious car crash while driving home from a shooting workout. His vehicle lost control, struck a fire hydrant and a tree, and caught fire. Arenas was hospitalized for six days and placed in a medically induced coma.

When Arenas tore his meniscus in July, the expectation quickly shifted. He was projected to miss his entire freshman season, with many believing he would bypass college altogether and declare for the NBA Draft as soon as he became eligible in mid-April. Even as a one-and-done prospect, sitting out the year seemed logical.

Instead, Arenas opted to keep his focus on development. Since returning to full team activities on Dec. 19 and participating in his first practice, his progression has remained steady as he works his way back into game shape.

Timing Matters as USC Navigates Big Ten Play

His return comes at a pivotal moment. USC opened the season 12-1 in non-conference play, showing flashes of cohesion and depth. Big Ten competition has been less forgiving. The Trojans were routed by Michigan and Michigan State in back-to-back games and now sit at 1-3 in conference play with a 12-3 overall record.

That context matters. USC has also been hit hard by injuries. Transfer guard Rodney Rice is out for the season after shoulder surgery, while Amarion Dickerson is expected to miss several months with a hip injury. The margin for error has narrowed. Midseason acquisition Kam Woods has already shown an immediate impact, but he lacks the athletic upside that Arenas could potentially bring. Musselman hinted at Arenas’ timetable following USC’s recent win over Minnesota.

“We lost at Michigan and Michigan State, but a lot of teams are going to have a hard time doing that,” he said. “But now we’ve got our legs underneath us, and hopefully we have some good news with Alijah Arenas coming back.”

"We’ve timed it up where it’s not going to be a minute restriction like 10 minutes,” Musselman told Olympics.com. “It’s going to maybe 20 to 25, but it’s going to be pretty significant.”

Mid-January has always been the target. If not against Maryland, then perhaps this weekend against Purdue. Either way, USC’s most anticipated freshman is no longer a distant hope, he’s a looming presence.