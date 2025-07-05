All Trojans

USC Trojans Basketball Finalist For Five-Star Recruit Jason Crowe Jr.?

USC Trojans coach Eric Musselman has an excellent opportunity to land one of the best players in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Five-star combo guard Jason Crowe Jr. has taken multiple visits to USC and has announced his commitment date for later this month.

Gabriel Duarte

Jan 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans are looking to start off their 2026 recruiting class with a bang as one of their top targets in the cycle has announced his commitment date.

Five-star combo guard Jason Crowe Jr. will said that he will make his choice on July 18, but did not unveil a finalists list. Crowe has been receiving heavy interest from Kentucky, UCLA, and Texas in addition to the Trojans.

Mar 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Eric Musselman calls out a play during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Crowe spoke with On3 about the status of his recruitment earlier this summer and liked what he saw at a USC practice he observed.

“I just recently went to their practice. I saw that they play fast-paced, and that is how I like to play. The practice I went to, they didn’t really didn’t get into much, but what I liked about it is that it was high-paced the whole time.”

The No. 3 combo guard and No. 5 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings, Crowe is among the best players in the country, but still is trying to find ways to improve his game. He averaged 35.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.0 rebounds during this past season for Inglewood High School.

”I’m becoming more than just a scorer,” Crowe said. “I’m definitely facilitating more and playing defense, I’m trying to be an all-around player. I came out this summer with the mentality that I have to go kill. And that is what I have been doing, I’m going at all the top guys who are ranked ahead of me. Right now, that’s my mindset every game.”

If Crowe pledges to the Trojans, he would be the third highest-ranked player of all time to commit to the program ahead of players like DeMar DeRozan, Bronny James, and most recently, 2025 five-star signee Alijah Arenas.

Jan 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC coach Eric Musselman has built extensive recruiting ties to California throughout his short time so far. In addition to being a realistic landing spot for Crowe, Musselman also added Arenas, who signed with the Trojans as the crown jewel of the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Arenas ranked as the No. 1 shooting guard and No. 7 player in the country according to 247Sports and was right in the Trojans' backyard as he prepped at Chatsworth High School.

The Trojans also held a commitment from 2025 four-star forward Elzie Harrington, who eventually de-committed and signed with San Diego State.

Crowe isn't the only California recruit to have receiver heavy interest from the Trojans. USC is heavily involved with four-star center Josh Irving and a pair of five-star forwards Tajh Ariza and Christian Collins.

If Musselman is able to land multiple in-state prospects during this recruiting cycle, it would be a testament to his recruiting chops, which are arguably the best in the Big Ten.

Gabriel Duarte

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

