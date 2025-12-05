USC Coach Eric Musselman Gives Injury Update on Trojans Star Alijah Arenas
The No. 24 USC Trojans Basketball team are off to their best start since the 2020-21 season, entering their ninth game with an undefeated 8-0 record.
The Trojans are coming off their first conference win, that doubles as a road win, over the Oregon Ducks, taking down the home team 82-77. In coach Eric Musselman's second year at the helm, USC is shaping up to be a threat in the Big Ten.
What Musselman leaned into this offseason was his hand at the tranfser portal and gearing up for the 2025 recruiting class, that features some of USC's current stars. For five-star true freshman Alijah Arenas, who tore his meniscus in July, is headed in the right direction with his recovery.
Arenas Could See The Hardwood As Soon As January
Arenas is one of Musselman's key freshman players among the 2025 class, Arenas is a 6-foot-6 guard from Woodland Hills, California, who is also the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas.
Through his accomplish high school career, Arenas racked up honors including 2024-25 Cal-Hi Sports Division II Player of the Year, 2024-25 LA Daily News All-Area Player of the Year, 2024 John R. Wooden Award recipient and is currently the No. 14 all-time leading scorer in California high school history.
Although Arenas was bound to become an immediate impact player when he arrived in South Central, his plans were cut short with a torn meniscus in July, which typically requires six to eight months of recovery after surgery.
Musselman shared that his rehab is shaping up to have Arenas back on the court this season, that is, if he is still on the right track heading into next month.
"Alijah's rehab's going phenomenal. I’m hesitant to say ahead of schedule but you know the plan right now is to see Alijah in mid-January and that was reaffirmed yesterday with two different doctors," Musselman told the media on Wednesday.
While his rehab is going in the right direction, Musselman reassured the media what to expect of Arenas: To be playing in games.
"I'm planning on seeing him play in mid-January in a game," Musselman said. "I mean, there's a lot there's still a lot that's got to happen. He's still got to practice. But right now everything is exactly where it needs to be. His healing process, his rehab process has gone great."
What a Trojans Lineup With Arenas Could Look Like
It's no secret that Arenas' size and resume makes him out as one of the stronger guards on the team, and adding him into the mix with standout transfers like guard Chad-Baker Mazara and guard Rodney Rice would make an unstoppable USC team.
Baker-Mazara has been the Trojans biggest threat in their undefeated start, earning the Maui Invitational Tournament MVP after USC was crowned champions. He currently leads the team in points per game with 20.9, also tying for 18th in all of college basketball. While Rice just recently sustained a shoulder injury, his start with the Trojans has also been key to their undefeated record.
Having a shooting phenom like Arenas, who scored 3,002 points in three season of high school basketball, could add just another layer of talent and wean some pressure off of Rice and Baker-Mazara.
Arenas has been held back more than once, and not from just his recently torn meniscus. In April, Arenas was in a fatal car accident that placed him in a medically induced coma after major smoke inhalation when the car caught fire, and spent six days in the hospital. Now, in the final stretch of recovery, Trojan fans are much closer to watching Arenas take the court in Cardinal and Gold.
If Arenas feels ready and is cleared to play, especially during the heart of Big Ten competition, inserting him into the starting lineup could be exactly what Musselman’s team needs to make a strong push this season.
