USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Ranked: Most Under Pressure In College Football?
The USC Trojans were recently ranked among the college football programs facing the most pressure entering the 2025 season. USC, Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles, and Oklahoma Sooners are all in the top-5 most pressured schools, each of which enters the upcoming season with heightened expectations and growing scrutiny.
For USC and coach Lincoln Riley, the pressure feels especially urgent. After two underwhelming seasons, a move to the Big Ten, and a loaded roster headlined by the No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class, the time to deliver has arrived.
The list from Pro Football Focus sparked immediate discussion across college football fans. While all five teams featured have high expectations and recent shortcomings, the spotlight on USC feels particularly intense.
The Trojans have not won a conference title since 2017 and are coming off back-to-back seasons that fell short of their lofty goals. With the move to the Big Ten and the pressure mounting nationally, coach Lincoln Riley is facing a pivotal year that could define his legacy in Los Angeles.
Riley will enter the 2025 campaign with a reshaped roster, a top-ranked 2026 recruiting class, and a revamped coaching staff. Defensively, USC took a major step forward in 2024 after hiring D’Anton Lynn from UCLA.
The Trojans allowed over 10 fewer points per game than the season prior, and another leap in that phase could finally complement Riley’s high-octane offense. The hope in Los Angeles is that the defense continues its upward trajectory while the offense reloads after the departure of key veterans.
Riley’s offseason changes extended beyond coordinators. In May, he hired longtime strength coach Trumain Carroll to lead the football sports performance program. Carroll played a key role in transforming Kansas State’s physical identity, and his arrival signaled a culture shift Riley said would “have a tremendous impact on our program.”
Still, offseason hires and recruiting wins do not quiet criticism. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum added fuel to the conversation in May when he labeled Riley a “fraud” during a segment of The Paul Finebaum Show. The longtime college football analyst accused Riley of bailing on the Big 12 and failing to elevate USC to elite status since taking over in 2022.
The pressure comes with context. Riley inherited a 4-8 team and immediately delivered an 11-win season, a Pac-12 title appearance, and a Heisman Trophy for quarterback Caleb Williams. But since then, the momentum has stalled. USC went 8-5 in 2023 and failed to crack the College Football Playoffs in 2024.
The Trojans enter 2025 with one of the most talented rosters in the Big Ten, but also one of the toughest schedules. Matchups against Michigan and rivals Notre Dame and UCLA will test Riley’s team at every turn.
And while recruiting has been a highlight, that can't be the crown jewel for the Trojans.
Whether or not USC returns to championship contention will depend on more than just recruiting rankings. The Trojans must show they can win physical games in the Big Ten and close out high-stakes matchups, something they’ve struggled with in recent years. If Riley can’t deliver on those fronts, the national pressure will only intensify.
For now, the USC Trojans remain one of the sport’s most intriguing and scrutinized programs. Things will have to start improving or the fanbase will start demanding changes, and that will start with a change at the top.